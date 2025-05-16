When the calendar flipped from March to April, Goal Oriented was a horse who couldn't label himself a thoroughbred because he had never competed in a race. Just over six weeks later, the colt is starting in the 2025 Preakness Stakes. Goal Oriented has just two starts on his resume, both since April 6. He won each of them, but could see an entirely different atmosphere when he lines up at the Preakness Stakes 2025 on Saturday with a 7:01 p.m. ET post. Goal Oriented drew the inside post position at Pimlico Race Course for Saturday and is 6-1 in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds to win.

At the far outside at the 9-post is Gosger, whose three starts are tied for the second-fewest in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field. There is no bigger longshot, per the Preakness Stakes odds 2025, than Gosger (20-1), with Journalism the favorite at 8-5. Before locking in any 2025 Preakness Stakes bets, you'll want to see what longtime horse racing guru Jeff Hochman has to say.

Hochman's knowledge in horse racing is second to none, having grown up into the sport. He covered horse racing for Picks PAL from 2005 to 2007 and specializes in graded stakes races. Hochman has shown a profit in 22 of the past 36 Triple Crown races. One example of his best picks was Big Brown in the 2008 Kentucky Derby. More recently, he swept the 2022 Triple Crown, capped off by Mo Donegal's easy win in the Belmont Stakes. In 2023, he cashed the Preakness with National Treasure. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET could be up huge.

Now, with the 2025 Preakness Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Hochman is sharing his 2025 Preakness Stakes betting picks and 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Hochman is high on Clever Again, even though he's an underdog at 5-1 in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. The horse clocked in with a 108 speed figure in his last start, a wire-to-wire victory at Oaklawn Park. The 108 is the third-highest in the 2025 Preakness field, but Hochman also points out the horse's late speed is second to no one. "Clever Again possesses the fastest (tied) late-pace speed figure and is expected to be on or near the lead with a clean start," Hochman told SportsLine. "Lightly raced but shows great promise at an attractive price."

In addition to speed, Clever Again checks off other boxes including pedigree and connections. His father, American Pharoah, won the 2015 Triple Crown, galloping to a seven-length victory at the Preakness. Clever Again's trainer, Steve Asmussen, is a two-time Preakness champion, while jockey, Jose Ortiz, has a victory of his own. While the horse has just three career starts, he has gotten better in each one and appears to be peaking entering the biggest race of his career. See which other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to consider at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes picks

Hochman is also high on a double-digit long shot who "could be peaking at the right time." He is including this horse in his 2025 Preakness Stakes bets, and so should you. He's sharing which 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Preakness Stakes? And which double-digit longshot is a must-back? Visit SportsLine to see Hochman's picks for the Kentucky Derby from the expert who has dominated in Triple Crown races, and find out.

2025 Preakness Stakes odds, post positions