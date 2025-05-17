Post time for the 2025 Preakness Stakes is 7:01 p.m. on Saturday from Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. With the track likely to be fast despite rain last week, nine 2025 Preakness Stakes horses are ready to run in the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. Journalism, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby behind Sovereignty, is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas will seek his second consecutive Preakness victory and record-tying eighth overall with American Promise (15-1). Last year, Seize the Grey (12-1) went wire-to-wire on a sloppy track to pull the upset for the now 88-year old trainer. Can Lukas do it again with American Promise? Before locking in any 2025 Preakness Stakes bets, you'll want to see what longtime horse racing guru Jeff Hochman has to say.

Hochman's knowledge in horse racing is second to none, having grown up into the sport. He covered horse racing for Picks PAL from 2005 to 2007 and specializes in graded stakes races. Hochman has shown a profit in 22 of the past 36 Triple Crown races. One example of his best picks was Big Brown in the 2008 Kentucky Derby. More recently, he swept the 2022 Triple Crown, capped off by Mo Donegal's easy win in the Belmont Stakes. In 2023, he cashed the Preakness with National Treasure. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET could be up huge.

Now, with the 2025 Preakness Stakes post positions set and odds on the board

Top 2025 Preakness Stakes predictions

One surprise: Hochman is high on Clever Again, even though he's an underdog at 5-1 in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Outside of race favorite Journalism, Clever Again is the only horse in the Preakness Stakes 2025 who has surpassed a 100 Beyer Speed Figure. In his stakes win at Oaklawn Park in late-March, Clever Again posted a 101 en route to a four length victory.

Trainer Steve Assmussen is the winningest in the history of the sport and will try to saddle his third Preakness Stakes winner and first since 2009. Sired by 2015 Preakness winner and eventual Triple Crown champion American Pharoah, Clever Again has the pedigree to succeed on Saturday. Hochman believes the horse is worth a long look when making your 2025 Preakness Stakes bets. See which other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to consider at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes picks

2025 Preakness Stakes odds, post positions