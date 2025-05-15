Journalism will get another shot at a major victory at the 2025 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. The Santa Anita Derby winner was the betting favorite ahead of the Kentucky Derby and finished as the runner-up. With Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty skipping the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans, Journalism is once the favorite. He is 8-5 in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds, followed by fellow Kentucky Derby competitor Sandman at 4-1 and newcomer River Thames at 9-2. Post time for the Preakness Stakes 2025 is set for 7:01 p.m. ET. Before locking in any 2025 Preakness Stakes bets, you'll want to see what longtime horse racing guru Jeff Hochman has to say.

Hochman's knowledge in horse racing is second to none, having grown up into the sport. He covered horse racing for Picks PAL from 2005 to 2007 and specializes in graded stakes races. Hochman has shown a profit in 22 of the past 36 Triple Crown races. One example of his best picks was Big Brown in the 2008 Kentucky Derby. More recently, he swept the 2022 Triple Crown, capped off by Mo Donegal's easy win in the Belmont Stakes. In 2023, he cashed the Preakness with National Treasure. Anyone who has followed him on those picks on betting sites like FanDuel Racing, TwinSpires and 1/ST BET could be up huge.

One surprise: Hochman is high on Clever Again, even though he's an underdog at 5-1 in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. This three-year-old colt has raised eyebrows due to his lack of experience. However, the expert was impressed by Clever Again's gate-to-wire win in the Hot Springs Stakes and acknowledges his speed "has improved" over his last three starts. Having a Preakness-winning trainer in Steve Asmussen and jockey Jose Ortiz also gives this son of Triple Crown winner American Pharoah plenty of credibility.

"Asmussen believes his colt's natural cruising speed makes him particularly dangerous at Pimlico," Hochman told SportsLine. "Clever Again possesses the fastest (tied) late-pace speed figure and is expected to be on or near the lead with a clean start. Lightly raced but shows great promise at an attractive price." See which other 2025 Preakness Stakes horses to consider at SportsLine.

2025 Preakness Stakes odds, post positions