The 2025 Preakness Stakes is in the books after an incredible race between the nine horses entered this year. After a bit of a slow start and getting caught up in some traffic, Journalism came out on top with a wild break in the final stretch to catch and pass Gosger before reaching the finish line at Pimlico Race Course on Saturday.

After a disappointing result at the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, Journalism made sure to erase all doubts on Saturday with the magnificent performance and thrilling effort as the horse was the favorite in both Triple Crown races so far.

The win also means a massive payday for jockey Umberto Rispoli, trainer Michael McCarthy and the large ownership group of Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners as they'll split up the $1.2 million prize money (80% to the owners and 10% each to the trainer and jockey).

2025 Preakness purse breakdown

For the second consecutive year, the Preakness Stakes features a $2 million purse that is split up among the top-five finishers in the race. The winner earns $1.2 million while second place gets $400,000 and the money trickles down from there. The full purse breakdown for the top five horses in the field looks like this after Journalism's win on Saturday:

First: Journalism -- $1.2 million

Journalism -- $1.2 million Second: Gosger -- $400,000

Gosger -- $400,000 Third: Sandman -- $220,000

Sandman -- $220,000 Fourth: Goal Oriented -- $120,000

Goal Oriented -- $120,000 Fifth: Heart of Honor -- $60,000

2025 Preakness Stakes payouts

2 Journalism (Win/Place/Show): $4.00/$2.80/$2.40

9 Gosger (Place/Show): $9.00/5.40

7 Sandman (Show): $3.60

2-9 $2 Exacta: $33.80

2-9-7 $1 Trifecta: $73.50

2-9-7-1 $1 Superfecta: $303.40