2025 Preakness Stakes results, winner: Journalism storms back for win at finish line after brief bump

After coming up short in the Kentucky Derby, Journalism picked up a dramatic win in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

Journalism got out to a strong start but fell into the pack as Clever Again took the early lead with Gosger and Goal Oriented running second and third. At the half-mile mark, Clever Again remained in first with Journalism in fifth. Gosger, who was 19-1 heading into the race, held strong through three-quarters of a mile in second before passing into the front late.

Ahead of the final stretch, Journalism broke from the pack as horses and jockeys briefly jostled up against the inside rail. Journalism then overtook a seemingly insurmountable Gosger lead to edge out the dramatic victory.

"You can't realize what this horse did today," jockey Umberto Rispoli said after the race. "Look, he made himself again get going. It's all about him. It's a privilege to ride a horse like him."

Fan-favorite horse Sandman made a late charge late to move up into third, where he finished the race behind Journalism and Gosger.

Journalism's win gives Michael McCarthy his first at Pimlico after coming up short at the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago. McCarthy was clearly emotional after the win when speaking with NBC.

"A lot of bouncing around there. I guess when I saw that I resigned myself to the fact that it was another fantastic effort and we maybe came up a little bit short," McCarthy said. "It goes to show the testament that this horse has. Couldn't be prouder of him."

2025 Preakness Stakes results

Win: 2 Journalism (6/5)

Place: 9 Gosger (15-1)

Show: 7 Sandman (-1)

2025 Preakness Stakes payouts

2 Journalism (Win/Place/Show): $4.00/$2.80/$2.40

9 Gosger (Place/Show): $9.00/5.40

7 Sandman (Show): $3.60

2-9 $2 Exacta: $33.80

2-9-7 $1 Trifecta: $73.50

2-9-7-1 $1 Superfecta: $303.40

Complete Preakness Stakes race results