2025 Preakness Stakes results, winner: Journalism storms back for win at finish line after brief bump

After coming up short two weeks ago at the Kentucky Derby, Journalism now has a win in a Triple Crown race

After coming up short in the Kentucky Derby, Journalism picked up a dramatic win in the Preakness Stakes on Saturday.

Journalism got out to a strong start but fell into the pack as Clever Again took the early lead with Gosger and Goal Oriented running second and third. At the half-mile mark, Clever Again remained in first with Journalism in fifth. Gosger, who was 19-1 heading into the race, held strong through three-quarters of a mile in second before passing into the front late.

Ahead of the final stretch, Journalism broke from the pack as horses and jockeys briefly jostled up against the inside rail. Journalism then overtook a seemingly insurmountable Gosger lead to edge out the dramatic victory.

"You can't realize what this horse did today," jockey Umberto Rispoli said after the race. "Look, he made himself again get going. It's all about him. It's a privilege to ride a horse like him." 

Fan-favorite horse Sandman made a late charge late to move up into third, where he finished the race behind Journalism and Gosger.

Journalism's win gives Michael McCarthy his first at Pimlico after coming up short at the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago. McCarthy was clearly emotional after the win when speaking with NBC. 

"A lot of bouncing around there. I guess when I saw that I resigned myself to the fact that it was another fantastic effort and we maybe came up a little bit short," McCarthy said. "It goes to show the testament that this horse has. Couldn't be prouder of him."

2025 Preakness Stakes results

Win: 2 Journalism (6/5)
Place: 9 Gosger (15-1)
Show: 7 Sandman (-1)

2025 Preakness Stakes payouts

2 Journalism (Win/Place/Show): $4.00/$2.80/$2.40
9 Gosger (Place/Show): $9.00/5.40
7 Sandman (Show): $3.60

2-9 $2 Exacta: $33.80
2-9-7 $1 Trifecta: $73.50
2-9-7-1 $1 Superfecta: $303.40

Complete Preakness Stakes race results

  1. Journalism 
  2. Gosger
  3. Sandman
  4. Goal Oriented
  5. Heart of Honor
  6. River Thames
  7. Pay Billy
  8. American Promise
  9. Clever Again
Journalism wins the 2025 Preakness Stakes

Journalism got out to a fast start, but Clever Again took the early lead with Gosger and Goal Oriented behind. At the half-mile mark, Clever Again remained in first with Journalism in fifth. Gosger held strong through three quarters of a mile in second as River Thames moved up to third. Gosger then passed into the front late Sandman made a late charge late to move up into third before a massive late charge from Journalism to overtake Gosger and win the race at a time of 1:55.47

@PreaknessStakes via Twitter
May 17, 2025, 11:39 PM
May. 17, 2025, 7:39 pm EDT
 
Horses are making their way to the track for the 2025 Preakness Stakes

We are slightly over five minutes from post time and Journalism is still a 6/5 favorite. Sandman (9/2) and Clever Again 5-1 are next. Goal Oriented is holding at 7-1 and River Thames is 8-1. The race starts at 7:01 p.m. ET.

 
Fort Washington wins the Dinner Party Stakes

1:55.08 for the winner. Fort Washington had the second-best odds coming into the race at 7/2. A slow start for everyone in the field before Fort Washington drifted to the center of the track and broke away from the field. Six wins in 22 career starts for Fort Washington. 45-1 Desvio managed to finish third in a surprising showing.

 
Reagan's Wit wins the James W. Murphy Stakes

Reagan's Wit took over down the stretch, breaking from the pack to race ahead for a clear win as the 3/5 favorite takes down the James W. Murphy Stakes. Jockey Jose Ortiz had to pull Reagan's Wit away from the rail after taking the lead.

 
Crudo takes the Sir Barton Stakes

Just A Fair Shake finished second and favorite Invictus came in third. Crudo, son of 2018 triple crown winner Justify, blew away the field, winning by roughly eight lengths in an impressive showing. Celebrity chef Bobby Flay is one of the horse's owners.

