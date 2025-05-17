Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert has won the Preakness Stakes a record eight times, and he will aim for his ninth at the 2025 Preakness Stakes on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course. Baffert returned to the Kentucky Derby this year following a three-year ban, but his top horse, Rodriguez, was scratched due to a foot issue that will also hold him out of the Preakness. Goal Oriented is a perfect 2-0 through the first two races of his career, defeating allowance foes on the Kentucky Derby undercard. Baffert's horse will take a major step up in competition against the 2025 Preakness Stakes field.

Kentucky Derby favorite Journalism, who finished second at Churchill Downs, is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds. Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty is not in the field, so Journalism could be a popular selection for 2025 Preakness Stakes bets. SportsLine's horse racing experts are breaking down the Preakness Stakes 2025 from all angles.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Jody Demling hit the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years.

Here are three Preakness Stakes longshots to target, according to Demling:

Clever Again (5-1)

There is some mystery surrounding this colt, since he has just three races on his resume. However, he has shown he can command a race with his wire-to-wire win in the Hot Springs Stakes at Oaklawn Park. He posted a red-hot Beyer Speed Figure of 101, which is second in the Preakness Stakes field only to Journalism, who posted a 108 at the Santa Anita Derby.

Clever Again also has pedigree on his side. He is the sire of American Pharoah, who won the Triple Crown in 2015. He is also trained by Steve Asmussen, who won the Preakness Stakes in 2007 with Curlin and again in 2009 with Rachel Alexandra. Eclipse Award-winning jockey Jose Ortiz won the Preakness in 2022 aboard Early Voting, and he will shoot for the same result with Clever Again on Saturday.

Goal Oriented (6-1)

Goal Oriented is the most inexperienced horse in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field as the only competitor with just two career starts, but you can't do any better than he has with two victories over those two outings. The Bob Baffert-trained horse looks to create more separation for the all-time winningest trainer in Preakness Stakes history to deliver Baffert his ninth Preakness victory. Goal Oriented didn't run in the Kentucky Derby race, but he did win at Churchill Downs on Derby Day on the undercard and looks to carry that momentum into a Triple Crown event.

Goal Oriented will also be ridden by a proven Preakness Stakes winner with jockey Flavien Prat, who won the 2021 Preakness with Rombauer. Prat won on a horse with 11-1 odds, so he knows how to bring a longshot across the finish line first at the Preakness Stakes. Paired with Baffert in the corner of an undefeated horse, Demling sees value in Goal Oriented for 2025 Preakness Stakes bets.

American Promise (15-1)

American Promise is coming off a tough trip in the Kentucky Derby, as he got cut off at the start and was unable to squeeze between horses down the stretch. He is returning to the track on Saturday for legendary trainer D. Wayne Lukas, who has sent more horses to the second leg of the Triple Crown than any other trainer. The 89-year-old won the Preakness last year and is trying to become the first to win the Preakness back-to-back since Baffert in 2001 and 2002.

Jockey Nik Juarez made his first Kentucky Derby start aboard American Promise, and he will stay aboard for the Preakness. Juarez grew up nearly 30 miles northeast from the track, so it will be a particularly special day for him as he makes his first Preakness start. American Promise is one of the most experienced horses in the field with 10 starts since last July, and he won the Virginia Derby (LS) in March.

