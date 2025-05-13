Posts were drawn on Monday and the field for the 2025 Preakness Stakes is officially set. Nine 2025 Preakness Stakes horses were entered, including three that competed in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago at Churchill Downs. Journalism, the Kentucky Derby runner-up, drew the No. 2 post for Saturday, with post time scheduled for 7:01 p.m. ET at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore. Journalism is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds and is one of five horses priced at 6-1 or lower.

However, there are still a handful of 2025 Preakness Stakes longshots that you can use to spice up your exactas, trifectas and superfectas at the 150th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans. SportsLine's horse racing experts are breaking down the Preakness Stakes 2025 from all angles.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Jody Demling hit the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed those picks on sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge. You can see Demling's full projected leaderboard at SportsLine.

Here are three Preakness Stakes longshots to target, according to Demling:

Clever Again (5-1)

Sire American Pharoah ended a 37-year Triple Crown drought in 2015 and then went on to become the first horse in history to complete the American grand slam with a win later that year in the Breeders' Cup Classic. Clever Again was purchased for $500,000 at the 2023 Keeneland Yearling Sale and debuted to much anticipation in April of his two-year-old season with a second-place finish in a 4 1/2-furlong maiden race at Keeneland.

However, he didn't race again until a maiden race at Oaklawn Park in February where he went wire-to-wire for a 3 1/2-length win. He followed that up with another wire-to-wire win at the Hot Springs Stakes (LS) the following month, beating Del Mar Futurity (G1) winner Gaming by four lengths. Now he comes onto the Triple Crown trail with plenty of buzz and trainer Steve Asmussen has two Preakness wins to his name (Curlin in 2007 and legendary filly Rachel Alexandra in 2009). You can bet Clever Again at FanDuel Racing now and get a no-sweat first bet up to $500:

Goal Oriented (6-1)

Another somewhat untested horse with a legendary trainer, Goal Oriented didn't debut until April in a six-furlong maiden race at Santa Anita where he worked from off the pace to score a 3 1/4-length win. Eight-time Preakness winner Bob Baffert entered him into an allowance optional claiming race at Churchill Downs on the Kentucky Derby undercard where he went wire-to-wire for the win.

Now unbeaten in two starts, Baffert is testing this late-bloomer with a two-week turnaround at the Preakness and he worked a half-mile in a breezy 47.6 seconds in training on Sunday. Damsire Afleet Alex won the 2005 Preakness Stakes after finishing third in the Kentucky Derby that year and later went on to win the Belmont Stakes to earn horse of the year honors.

American Promise (15-1)

Sire Justify was a Triple Crown winner in 2018 and damsire Tapit was the top stud in North America from 2014-2016, counting four Belmont Stakes winners among his progeny. In addition to the incredible pedigree, American Promise is also the most experienced horse in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field, as he'll be making his 11th career start on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course.

American Promise won the Virginia Derby going away to earn his way into the Kentucky Derby, but finished a disappointing 16th at Churchill Downs. However, 89-year-old trainer D. Wayne Lukas is a legend with seven Preakness wins under his belt, including last year with Seize The Grey (who also went off at 15-1). Expect American Promise to be at or near the front early and this price has him primed for using underneath to beef up your Preakness Stakes exotics payouts. You can bet American Promise now at TwinSpires and get up to $400 in bonus bets.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a huge longshot who "could be a factor" and will spice up your exotics. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2025 Preakness Stakes leaderboard and betting tickets, over at SportsLine.

Best Preakness Stakes betting promos

Here are several places to bet on the Preakness Stakes.