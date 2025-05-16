There will not be a Triple Crown winner in 2025, but two sires of Triple Crown royalty will compete on Saturday in the 2025 Preakness Stakes. The Steve Asmussen-trained Clever Again is the son of American Pharoah, who won the Middle Jewel in 2015 en route to the first Triple Crown since 1978. American Promise, trained by reigning Preakness Stakes winner D. Wayne Lukas, is the son of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify. Clever Again is 5-1 in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds, while American Promise is a 15-1 longshot.

Journalism was the runner-up at the Kentucky Derby and is the 8-5 favorite among the 2025 Preakness Stakes horses. Post time is 7:01 p.m. ET. Sandman is listed at 4-1 and River Thames rounds out the top three at 9-2. SportsLine's horse racing experts are breaking down the Preakness Stakes 2025 from all angles.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Jody Demling hit the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed those picks on sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge. You can see Demling's full projected leaderboard at SportsLine.

Here are three Preakness Stakes longshots to target, according to Demling:

Clever Again (5-1)

There is some mystery surrounding this colt, since he has just three races on his resume. However, he has shown he can command a race with his wire-to-wire win in the Hot Springs Stakes at Oaklawn Park. He posted a red-hot Beyer Speed Figure of 101, which is second in the Preakness Stakes field only to Journalism, who posted a 108 at the Santa Anita Derby.

Clever Again also has pedigree on his side. He is the sire of American Pharoah, who won the Triple Crown in 2015. He is also trained by Steve Asmussen, who won the Preakness Stakes in 2007 with Curlin and again in 2009 with Rachel Alexandra. Eclipse Award-winning jockey Jose Ortiz won the Preakness in 2022 aboard Early Voting, and he will shoot for the same result with Clever Again on Saturday. New users can bet Clever Again at FanDuel Racing now and get a no-sweat first bet up to $500:

Goal Oriented (6-1)

It's rare to see a horse with just two career races in the Preakness Stakes field. That's the case for Goal Oriented, however, who is running in one of the biggest races of the year despite beginning his career in April. He's 2-for-2 in his short career, with his breakthrough coming in early May at Churchill Downs when he won an allowance race on May 3 at 1 1/16 miles.

That win came on a muddy track, and that experience could come in handy with at least some chance of rain at Pimlico this week. Goal Oriented's trainer, Bob Baffert, has won the Preakness eight times. While it's a bold move to give a colt his third start at this level, Demling believes that's a sign of confidence from the legendary trainer. New users can bet Goal Oriented at FanDuel Racing and get a no-sweat first bet:

American Promise (15-1)

This three-year-old got off to a rough start at the Kentucky Derby and was unable to make up for it, finishing 16th in the field. The smaller nine-horse field is more akin to the Virginia Derby where American Promise won and posted a speed figure of 101, so the conditions at the Preakness Stakes 2025 should be more to his liking.

American Promise is sired by Justify, who won the Triple Crown in 2018. He is also trained by D. Wayne Lukas, who has won the Preakness Stakes seven times including last year's race with Seize the Grey. A victory at the 2025 Preakness Stakes would make Lukas the first trainer since Bob Baffert in 2022 to win the race in back-to-back years, and would tie him with Baffert for most Preakness wins by a trainer at eight. New users can bet American Promise now at TwinSpires and get up to $400 in bonus bets:

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high on a huge longshot who "could be a factor" and will spice up your exotics. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2025 Preakness Stakes leaderboard and betting tickets, over at SportsLine.

SportsLine also has Preakness Stakes 2025 picks from long-time horse racing journalist Gene Menez. You can also find 2025 Preakness Stakes bets from Michelle Yu, a racing analyst who has already hit winners in multiple prep races this year.

Best Preakness Stakes betting promos

Here are several places to bet on the Preakness Stakes.