The 2025 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore and Preakness 150 will be the last one held at Pimlico before it undergoes complete reconstruction. 89-year-old D. Wayne Lukas got his big break in horse racing when he trained 1980 Preakness Stakes winner Codex, and he's saddled more Preakness horses (48) than any trainer in history throughout his career. He's now a seven-time Preakness-winning trainer after Seize The Grey won as a 15-1 longshot last year and he has another horse listed at 15-1 on the morning line in 2025.



American Promise won the Virginia Derby by seven lengths but got washed out on a sloppy track at Churchill Downs to finish 16th at the Kentucky Derby. This son of 2018 Triple Crown winner Justify is among 2025 Preakness Stakes longshots at 15-1 while Kentucky Derby runner-up Journalism is the 8-5 favorite in this year's Preakness odds. SportsLine's horse racing experts are breaking down the Preakness Stakes 2025 from all angles.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Jody Demling hit the top three finishers in the Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 10 of the last 20 Preakness winners, including 2023 when he hit the winner, exacta, trifecta and superfecta. He hit the trifecta in the 2024 Preakness Stakes and has predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last seven years. Anyone who has followed those picks on sites like FanDuel Racing and TwinSpires is up huge. You can see Demling's full projected leaderboard at SportsLine.

Here are three Preakness Stakes longshots to target, according to Demling:

Clever Again (5-1)

There is some mystery surrounding this colt, since he has just three races on his resume. However, he has shown he can command a race with his wire-to-wire win in the Hot Springs Stakes at Oaklawn Park. He posted a red-hot Beyer Speed Figure of 101, which is second in the Preakness Stakes field only to Journalism, who posted a 108 at the Santa Anita Derby.

Clever Again also has pedigree on his side. He is the sire of American Pharoah, who won the Triple Crown in 2015. He is also trained by Steve Asmussen, who won the Preakness Stakes in 2007 with Curlin and again in 2009 with Rachel Alexandra. Eclipse Award-winning jockey Jose Ortiz won the Preakness in 2022 aboard Early Voting, and he will shoot for the same result with Clever Again on Saturday.

Goal Oriented (6-1)

Goal Oriented is the most inexperienced horse in the 2025 Preakness Stakes field as the only competitor with just two career starts, but you can't do any better than he has with two victories over those two outings. The Bob Baffert-trained horse looks to create more separation for the all-time winningest trainer in Preakness Stakes history to deliver Baffert his ninth Preakness victory. Goal Oriented didn't run in the Kentucky Derby race, but he did win at Churchill Downs on Derby Day on the undercard and looks to carry that momentum into a Triple Crown event.

Goal Oriented will also be ridden by a proven Preakness Stakes winner with jockey Flavien Prat, who won the 2021 Preakness with Rombauer. Prat won on a horse with 11-1 odds, so he knows how to bring a longshot across the finish line first at the Preakness Stakes. Paired with Baffert in the corner of an undefeated horse, Demling sees value in Goal Oriented for 2025 Preakness Stakes bets.

American Promise (15-1)

This three-year-old got off to a rough start at the Kentucky Derby and was unable to make up for it, finishing 16th in the field. The smaller nine-horse field is more akin to the Virginia Derby where American Promise won and posted a speed figure of 101, so the conditions at the Preakness Stakes 2025 should be more to his liking.

American Promise is sired by Justify, who won the Triple Crown in 2018. He is also trained by D. Wayne Lukas, who has won the Preakness Stakes seven times including last year's race with Seize the Grey. A victory at the 2025 Preakness Stakes would make Lukas the first trainer since Bob Baffert in 2022 to win the race in back-to-back years, and would tie him with Baffert for most Preakness wins by a trainer at eight.

