Much like a hole in denim jeans or the gap in a 7-year-old's front teeth, the 2025 Preakness Stakes naturally draws the eye to what is not there than what is there.

What is not there: Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty. Three days after his resounding win in the first leg of the Triple Crown on May 3, the connections of the horse announced that they would skip the Preakness and instead point to the final leg of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes on June 7. He becomes the second Derby winner in the last four years to bypass the Preakness for reasons other than illness, joining Rich Strike from 2022.

What is there: Journalism. Two weeks ago he entered the Kentucky Derby as potentially the sport's next big thing, sent off as the 7-2 favorite at the top racebooks. And while he put in a winning effort at Churchill Downs, finishing second to Sovereignty, Journalism no longer sits at the top of the class.

The beaten Derby favorite has a chance at redemption on Saturday when he faces eight rivals in the second leg of the Triple Crown at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. With four wins in six starts and speed figures that tower over the competition, Journalism has been installed as the clear 8-5 morning-line favorite in the nine-horse field, and new users who find those odds intriguing can take advantage of Preakness Stakes promos.

Like Journalism, fan favorite Sandman will also be looking to bounce back in Baltimore. The late-running colt with the beautiful gray coat and large social media following was the second choice in the Kentucky Derby at almost 6-1. But despite getting a relatively clean trip and a pace setup, Sandman never entered the battle down the stretch, finishing seventh, 12½ lengths behind the winner. For the Preakness, Sandman is the 4-1 second choice on the morning line.

Horses who did not run in the Kentucky Derby have won each of the last five runnings of the Preakness, and this year there are six such horses. They are led by River Thames (9-2 on the morning line). Trained by Todd Pletcher, River Thames earned enough points to run in the Derby, but his connections decided to skip the race and point to the Preakness. Pletcher, who has won the Derby twice and the Belmont Stakes four times, is looking for his first victory ever in the Run for the Black-Eyed Susans.

By contrast, trainer Bob Baffert has won the Preakness a record eight times. He will send out the immensely talented but lightly raced Goal Oriented (6-1), who will be making just his third career start.

Below, we'll take you through everything to know about this year's Preakness, from profiles of all the horses involved to info about the race and the Road to Baltimore, to where to find official betting strategy, including win picks and exotic plays, from a host of SportsLine experts.

What to know about the 150th Run for the Black-Eyed Susans

What 150th Preakness Stakes

150th Preakness Stakes Where Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md.

Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore, Md. Who Nine 3-year-old horses

Nine 3-year-old horses Purse $2 million

$2 million Distance 1 3/16 miles

1 3/16 miles Post time 7:01 p.m. ET

7:01 p.m. ET Network NBC

NBC Weather forecast Humid with an afternoon thunderstorm and a high of 88 degrees



Preakness Stakes live odds

As of 2:21 p.m. ET Wednesday. Click here for updated odds throughout the day.

Road to the Preakness Stakes

Here are the most significant races on the road to Baltimore:

Jan. 25, Southwest Stakes After spotting the field several lengths at the start, Sandman rallied for second; American Promise (sixth) also ran.

Feb. 15, Risen Star Stakes American Promise (fifth) had no impact in a race dominated by a gate-to-wire winner.

Feb 23, Rebel Stakes Sandman (third) rallied strongly but couldn't catch Coal Battle.

March 1, Fountain of Youth River Thames (second) was nipped at the wire by eventual Kentucky Derby winner Sovereignty.

March 1, San Felipe Stakes Journalism powered past a Bob Baffert duo to stamp himself as the Kentucky Derby favorite.



March 15, Virginia Derby American Promise set a track record, winning by almost eight lengths.

March 29, Arkansas Derby Sandman took advantage of a historical pace meltdown to win.

March 30, Hot Springs Stakes Clever Again earned his second straight gate-to-wire win, earning a 101 Beyer Speed Figure.

April 5, UAE Derby Heart of Honor (second) was outgamed by Admire Daytona, losing by a nose.

April 5, Santa Anita Derby Journalism overcame some traffic trouble to run down Baeza for his fourth straight win.

April 8, Blue Grass Stakes River Thames (third) had a chance at the top of the stretch but gave way to Burnham Square and couldn't catch tiring leader East Avenue.

April 12, Lexington Stakes Gosger sat just behind the leaders and pounced at the top of the stretch to win his second straight start.

April 19, Federico Tesio Stakes Pay Billy outgamed Just a Fair Shake, guaranteeing himself a spot in the Preakness.

May 3, Kentucky Derby Journalism (second) put in a winning effort but was outfinished by Sovereignty. Sandman (seventh) rallied too little, too late; American Promise (16th) faded.

Preakness Stakes horses (morning-line odds)

1 Goal Oriented (6-1)

Trainer: Bob Baffert

Bob Baffert Jockey: Flavien Prat

Flavien Prat Last race: 1st in an allowance race by ¾ length

1st in an allowance race by ¾ length Career record: 2 starts: 2 wins

2 starts: 2 wins Career earnings: $111,960



$111,960 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: 91 (twice)

91 (twice) Sire: Not This Time

Six weeks ago, Goal Oriented had not even begun his racing career. Today, he is one win away from joining the elite horses of his generation and helping Bob Baffert add to his record number of Preakness Stakes victories by a trainer. ... See full profile.

2 Journalism (8-5)

Trainer Michael McCarthy

Michael McCarthy Jockey Umberto Rispoli

Umberto Rispoli Last race 2nd in the Kentucky Derby by 1½ lengths

2nd in the Kentucky Derby by 1½ lengths Career record 6 starts: 4 wins, 1 second, 1 third

6 starts: 4 wins, 1 second, 1 third Career earnings $1,638,880

$1,638,880 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 108 (2025 San Felipe Stakes)



108 (2025 San Felipe Stakes) Sire Curlin

Sent off as the 7-2 favorite in the Kentucky Derby, Journalism ran his race but was simply outrun by Sovereignty. On Saturday, the beaten Derby favorite will look for redemption in the second leg of the Triple Crown. ... See full profile.

3 American Promise (15-1)

Trainer D. Wayne Lukas

D. Wayne Lukas Jockey Nik Juarez

Nik Juarez Last race 16th in the Kentucky Derby by 38½ lengths

16th in the Kentucky Derby by 38½ lengths Career record 10 starts: 2 wins, 1 second, 1 third

10 starts: 2 wins, 1 second, 1 third Career earnings $444,874

$444,874 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 95 (twice)

95 (twice) Sire Justify

D. Wayne Lukas won his first Triple Crown race 45 years ago when Codex won the Preakness Stakes. On Saturday, the 89-year-old trainer goes for Triple Crown win No. 16 and Preakness win No. 8 with Virginia Derby winner American Promise. ... See full profile.

4 Heart of Honor (12-1)

Trainer: Jamie Osborne

Jamie Osborne Jockey: Saffie Osborne

Saffie Osborne Last race: 2nd in the UAE Derby by a nose

2nd in the UAE Derby by a nose Career record: 6 starts: 2 wins, 4 seconds

6 starts: 2 wins, 4 seconds Career earnings: $340,919

$340,919 Best career Beyer Speed Figure: N/A

N/A Sire: Honor A.P.

The 2025 Preakness Stakes will be a family affair for Heart of Honor, who is trained by Jamie Osborne and ridden by Osborne's 23-year-old daughter, Saffie. Bred in Great Britain and raced primarily in Dubai, Heart of Honor will look to end his recent string of second-place finishes. ... See full profile.

5 Pay Billy (20-1)

Trainer Mike Gorham

Mike Gorham Jockey Raul Mena

Raul Mena Last race 1st in the Federico Tesio by 1 1/2 lengths

1st in the Federico Tesio by 1 1/2 lengths Career record 8 starts: 4 wins, 1 second, 1 third

8 starts: 4 wins, 1 second, 1 third Career earnings $234,475

$234,475 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 85 (2025 Federico Tesio)

85 (2025 Federico Tesio) Sire Improbable

Maybe no horse will carry the hopes of the locals more than Pay Billy, whose last six starts have come in Maryland. But the Federico Tesio Stakes winner will need to find another gear if he hopes to compete with the major contenders on Saturday. ... See full profile.

6 River Thames (9-2)

Trainer Todd Pletcher

Todd Pletcher Jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

Irad Ortiz Jr. Last race 3rd in the Blue Grass Stakes by 3/4 length

3rd in the Blue Grass Stakes by 3/4 length Career record 4 starts: 2 wins, 1 second, 1 third

4 starts: 2 wins, 1 second, 1 third Career earnings $261,900

$261,900 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 95 (2025 Fountain of Youth Stakes)

95 (2025 Fountain of Youth Stakes) Sire Maclean's Music

Todd Pletcher has trained horses who have won more than 5,800 races and earned more than $503 million, but none of his horses have ever won the Preakness Stakes. On Saturday, Pletcher will look to break his Preakness maiden with the talented River Thames. ... See full profile.

7 Sandman (4-1)

Trainer Mark Casse

Mark Casse Jockey John Velazquez

John Velazquez Last race 7th in the Kentucky Derby by 12 1/2 lengths

7th in the Kentucky Derby by 12 1/2 lengths Career record 9 starts: 3 wins, 1 second, 2 thirds

9 starts: 3 wins, 1 second, 2 thirds Career earnings $1,254,595

$1,254,595 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 99 (2025 Arkansas Derby)



99 (2025 Arkansas Derby) Sire Tapit

With his catchy name, beautiful gray coat, exciting late-running style and social media-savvy co-owner, Sandman has become one of the biggest stars in the sport. On Saturday, he will try to give his followers the thrill of a lifetime when he leaves the starting gate in the Preakness Stakes. ... See full profile.

8 Clever Again (5-1)

Trainer Steve Asmussen

Steve Asmussen Jockey Jose Ortiz

Jose Ortiz Last race 1st in the Hot Springs Stakes by 4 lengths

1st in the Hot Springs Stakes by 4 lengths Career record 3 starts: 2 wins, 1 second

3 starts: 2 wins, 1 second Career earnings $198,400

$198,400 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 101 (2025 Hot Springs Stakes)

101 (2025 Hot Springs Stakes) Sire American Pharoah

Though trainer Steve Asmussen started two horses in the Kentucky Derby, this horse may be the best 3-year-old in his barn. Clever Again is quick, improving and bred to improve with distance, and he may be the one to catch on Saturday. ... See full profile.

9 Gosger (20-1)

Trainer Brendan Walsh

Brendan Walsh Jockey Luis Saez

Luis Saez Last race 1st in the Lexington Stakes by 2 lengths

1st in the Lexington Stakes by 2 lengths Career record 3 starts: 2 wins, 1 seconds

3 starts: 2 wins, 1 seconds Career earnings $292,200

$292,200 Best career Beyer Speed Figure 88 (maiden special weight)

88 (maiden special weight) Sire Nyquist

Gosger has won his last two starts and is coming off the best performance of his career, a win in the Grade 3 Lexington Stakes. But this longshot has several lengths to make up if he hopes to wear the blanket of Black-Eyed Susans. ... See full profile.