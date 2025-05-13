After five straight Preakness Stakes races contested on a fast track, Seize the Grey won on a muddy course in Baltimore last May. Now, the 2025 Preakness Stakes, set for post at 7:01 p.m. ET on Saturday, looks to have a similar threat of wet weather. As of Tuesday morning, there is a 50 percent chance of wet weather for the second jewel of horse racing's Triple Crown.

Journalism (8-5), who finished second in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, tops the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds for Saturday's Triple Crown race, followed by Sandman (4-1), who finished seventh. Are there 2025 Preakness Stakes longshot horses who are experienced in the sloppy conditions that you should back with your 2025 Preakness Stakes bets?

2025 Preakness Stakes weather forecast

Day Skies High Rain Chance Wednesday AM Showers 75 40% Thursday Cloudy 80 24% Friday Thunderstorms 86 38% Saturday PM Showers 88 32%

The team at SportsLine has taken a deep dive into the history of the 2025 Preakness horses to see which ones are bred to thrive in sloppy conditions.

The team at SportsLine has taken a deep dive into the history of the 2025 Preakness horses to see which ones are bred to thrive in sloppy conditions.

Here are three Preakness horses to target, given the likely sloppy Pimlico track conditions, to help you figure out how to bet the Preakness Stakes:

American Promise (15-1)

American Promise is one of two horses in the race to have won on an off track, breaking his maiden at Oaklawn Park last December 29th in muddy conditions. Trained by Hall of Famer, D. Wayne Lukas, who won this race with a 15-1 long shot (Seize the Grey) last year, the colt finished 16th in Louisville, finishing more than 38 lengths behind. American Promise's Beyer Speed Figure of 95 in that muddy victory in Arkansas ties his best to date and ranks second behind Journalism's 102 in a sloppy Kentucky Derby.

American Promise will likely contend for the lead and try to go wire-to-wire like Seize the Grey did last year. In his muddy victory at Oaklawn, the horse wired the field and never trailed the seven other horses gate-to-wire. He will look to give Lukas his eighth Preakness victory.

Goal Oriented (6-1)

The only other horse in the Preakness field with a victory in sloppy conditions, the Bob Baffert trainee is also the least experienced horse in this race. He's 2-for-2, most recently winning in Churchill Downs' third race on Kentucky Derby day. Goal Oriented has run 91 Beyer Speed Figures in both of his wins, and similar to American Promise, led wire-to-wire in his victory.

Baffert looks for his record ninth Preakness victory with the lightly raced colt, who will be ridden by top jockey Flavien Prat, who piloted him to victory in the allowance race on May 3rd. Goal Oriented should be part of a hot pace and look to establish an easy lead on the rail in the wet conditions.

River Thames (9-2)

The third place finisher of April's Blue Grass Stakes looks to give trainer Todd Pletcher his first Preakness victory. River Thames boasts the highest Tomlinson Figure on a wet track (440), meaning the horse is bred to succeed in wet conditions. But all four of his starts to date have been run on a fast track, so there is an unknown quality to this colt.

In four races, River Thames has finished in the trifecta each time, posting Beyer figures above 90. While he's well behind Journalism in that category, the horse piloted by Irad Ortiz Jr. should sit midpack before making a late run down the Pimlico stretch.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

SportsLine's Jody Demling has nailed the Preakness trifecta each of the last two years, and he is especially high on a HUGE longshot who "could be a factor" to spice up your exotics.

Best Preakness betting promos

