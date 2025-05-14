Before Seize the Grey went wire-to-wire at 12-1 odds in the Pimlico slop last year, the Preakness Stakes had seen five straight years of a fast track. With rain forecasted earlier in the week for Saturday, it was thought that horses with a background of success on wet tracks might have success. However, with rain chances having diminished in the 2025 Preakness Stakes weather forecast, it's possible that the 2025 Preakness Stakes will have no weather issues.

The oddsmakers' top choice is Journalism, who at 8-5 could be a favorite play of many horse bettors. Trained by Michael McCarthy, Journalism finished second in the Kentucky Derby behind Sovereignty and enters Preakness 150 with three straight Beyer Speed Figures above 100. Are there 2025 Preakness longshot horses in the fast conditions that you should back with your 2025 Preakness Stakes bets?

2025 Preakness Stakes weather forecast

Day Skies High Rain Chance Thursday AM Showers 81 35% Friday AM Thunderstorms 90 60% Saturday Partly Cloudy 89 24%

The team at SportsLine has taken a deep dive into the history of the 2025 Preakness horses to see which ones are bred to thrive in sloppy conditions.

The team at SportsLine has taken a deep dive into the history of the 2025 Preakness horses to see which ones are bred to thrive in sloppy conditions.

Here are three Preakness horses to target, given the potential Pimlico track conditions, to help you figure out how to bet the Preakness Stakes:

Sandman (4-1)

In eight lifetime starts on a fast track, Sandman has finished among the top-3 finishers six times. His victory in the Grade I Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park produced a 99 Beyer Speed Figure, which would put him in a class slightly below race favorite Journalism. Trained by Mark Casse, Sandman rallied into 7th place in the Kentucky Derby, 12 1/2 lengths behind the winner.

For Sandman to succeed on the fast track, he will need a hot pace in front of him to set up for a ferocious closing kick. In each of his last seven races, the $1.2 million purchase has passed horses in the final furlongs of the race. He makes plenty of sense as a prime contender given the three lifetime victories on a fast track.

Clever Again (5-1)

Trained by the winningest all-time trainer, Steve Asmussen, Clever Again posted a 101 Beyer Speed Figure in his most recent stakes victory at Oaklawn Park. That triple-digit result is the only other one turned in by a member of this field outside of Journalism. Clever Again has raced only three times, all on a fast track, with two wins and a second place finish to his credit.



Getting an early lead in the fast conditions would benefit this horse, though there are a number of horses set to go to the lead early on. Jockey Jose Ortiz has piloted this colt to victory in each of his last two races and has teamed with Asmussen for a win rate of 28 percent in 123 races together since 2024. Ortiz will look to go fast early and set moderate fractions in order to hold off the closers down the Pimlico stretch drive.

Pay Billy (20-1)

The local horse has excelled in non-wet weather, winning four of six starts, tied with Journalism for the most on a fast track. While his Beyer Speed Figures are significantly lower than the top contenders, the colt ran his fastest race, an 85 BSF in winning a stakes race at Laurel Park in April. Pay Billy is trained by Michael Gorham, who is winning at a 24 percent clip in 2025.

Based on his previous running style, the colt, who was bred in Kentucky, should be mid-pack looking to get first run on the early speed horses. At a big price, he might be worth using to round out trifectas to add value to the tickets based on success on fast tracks.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

Best Preakness betting promos

Here are several places to bet on the Preakness Stakes.