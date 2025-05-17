For the second straight Triple Crown race, Saturday's Preakness Stakes had less-than-perfect conditions leading up to the race. However, the 2025 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course has still retained "Fast" track status, which could be welcome news for the nine 2025 Preakness Stakes entries. The current 2025 Preakness Stakes weather forecast lists a 0% chance of rain for the scheduled 7:01 p.m. ET post time. The sun was out Saturday morning to dry out some rain from previous days to improve the track to "Fast" status heading into today's 2025 Preakness Stakes in Baltimore, Maryland.

Journalism ran in the Kentucky Derby under sloppy conditions and that resulted in his first loss following a four-race winning streak. He's the 8-5 favorite and his four victories came on fast tracks. With 2025 Preakness Stakes conditions trending more favorable than sloppy, should you play the favorite in 2025 Preakness Stakes bets? The nine-horse 2025 Preakness Stakes field includes other proven fast-condition winners like Sandman (4-1), River Thames (9-2) and Clever Again (5-1).

2025 Preakness Stakes weather forecast

Day Skies Temperature Rain Chance Saturday Afternoon Sunny 86 0% Saturday Post Time Sunny 83 0%

Here are three Preakness horses to target, given the potential Pimlico track conditions, to help you figure out how to bet the Preakness Stakes:

Sandman (4-1)

Each of Sandman's eight career starts before the Kentucky Derby came on fast tracks, and he struggled on the sloppy Churchill Downs track, so a drier forecast could favor the budding social media star. Sandman finished seventh at the Kentucky Derby and Churchill Downs has never been his best track. Sandman has won three of five career races outside of Churchill Downs and finished in the top three in all five of those events, so he could hold value for 2025 Preakness Stakes bets, especially with better 2025 Preakness weather conditions.

Sandman is the son of Tapit, who is one of the highest-earning sires of all time. Tapit has never sired a Preakness Stakes winner though. The Mark Casse-trained horse won't miss leaving Churchill Downs behind for Pimlico Race Course and figures to be a contender in the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Clever Again (5-1)

Trainer Steve Assmussen, who is the winningest all-time in the sport, seeks his first Preakness Stakes victory in 16 years with Clever Again. At 5-1 odds, the horse makes only his fourth lifetime start but enters off of a stakes win at Oaklawn Park, where he ran a 101 Beyer Speed Figure, the fastest in the race outside of the favorite, Journalism. Like several in this field, Clever Again wants to be on the lead and should go fast early under jockey Jose Ortiz.

Purchased for $500,000 in September 2023 at auction, Clever Again has banked nearly 40% of his cost through three races, all on a fast track. With two wins and a second place to date, the horse was sired by American Pharoah, winner of this race and the Triple Crown in 2015. He is worth a long look based on his continued improvement and may be the biggest threat on paper to Journalism for Saturday's Preakness Stakes.

Pay Billy (20-1)

On a fast track, this 20-1 longshot may have some appeal considering he's won four of six races in similar conditions. Having qualified for this race via the local Maryland circuit, Pay Billy enters with much lower Beyer Speed Figures than the majority of the field, never having surpassed an 85 BSF. But those four victories on a fast track equal that of Journalism, the race's favorite.

Trainer Mike Gorham and jockey Raul Mena are likely to attempt a midpack strategy hoping the races go too fast upfront and Pay Billy can get first run on the closers. When making trifectas in this race, Pay Billy is worth a look based on his success in Maryland racing and on fast tracks.

