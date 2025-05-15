Though rain is in the forecast for Saturday at Pimlico Race Course, the 2025 Preakness Stakes could still run on a fast track. Post time is 7:01 p.m. for the nine 2025 Preakness Stakes horses seeking the second leg of horse racing's Triple Crown. Journalism is the oddsmakers' top choice at 8-5 Preakness Stakes betting odds after a second place finish behind Sovereignty in the Kentucky Derby.

Trainer Bob Baffert will seek his record ninth Preakness victory with Goal Oriented (6-1), while D. Wayne Lukas will try to tie Baffert with eight as he saddles American Promise (15-1). Lukas also will seek back-to-back victories after Seize the Grey went wire-to-wire at 12-1 odds last year. Similar to last year, are there 2025 Preakness sleeper picks you should back with your 2025 Preakness Stakes bets?

2025 Preakness Stakes weather forecast

Day Skies High Rain Chance Friday AM Thunderstorms 88 78% Saturday Morning Rain 77 70% Saturday Post Time Sunny 85 0%

Here are three Preakness horses to target, given the potential Pimlico track conditions, to help you figure out how to bet the Preakness Stakes:

Sandman (4-1)

In eight lifetime starts on a fast track, Sandman has finished among the top-3 finishers six times. His victory in the Grade I Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park produced a 99 Beyer Speed Figure, which would put him in a class slightly below race favorite Journalism. Trained by Mark Casse, Sandman rallied into 7th place in the Kentucky Derby, 12 1/2 lengths behind the winner.

In each of his last seven races, the $1.2 million purchase has passed horses in the final furlongs of the race. He makes plenty of sense as a prime contender given the three lifetime victories on a fast track.

Clever Again (5-1)

Steve Asmussen, the winningest horse trainer of all-time, saddles Clever Again in the 2025 Preakness Stakes. Assmussen has won two prior Preakness Stakes', in 2007 with Curlin and 2009 with Rachel Alexandra. Clever Again ran a 101 Beyer Speed Figure in his most recent race, a stakes victory at Oaklawn Park. On paper, the horse looks like the most likely competitor to Journalism in terms of recent speed figures.

With jockey Jose Ortiz aboard, getting an early lead against other early speed in the race might be paramount. Ortiz and Asmussen have a highly successful win rate of 28 percent when working together since 2024. On a fast track, Clever Again will seek the lead early and to hold off the closers in Journalism and Sandman.

Pay Billy (20-1)

The 20-1 longshot has won four of six lifetime races on a fast track, which is tied with race favorite Journalism for most on a non-wet surface. Having qualified via Maryland stakes races, Pay Billy is the local upset threat despite the fact that his Beyer Speed Figures pale in comparison to other horses. An 85 BSF is his fastest to date, well below the 100+ figures turned in by Journalism and Clever Again.

Based on his previous races, Pay Billy seems likely to be mid-pack throughout the race before starting his closing kick. At a significant price, likely above 20-1 come post time, this fast track specialist might excel in his home base of Maryland. Trainer Mike Gorham saddles his first Preakness starter in Pay Billy ridden by Raul Mena.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

