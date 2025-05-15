Though brief rain showers are expected on Saturday in time for the 2025 Preakness Stakes, it seems more than likely that the track will remain fast for the 7:01 p.m. ET post time. Journalism, the second-place finisher in the Kentucky Derby two weeks ago, is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Preakness Stakes odds and will take on eight other competitors in the quest for the second leg of the 2025 Triple Crown.

Trainer Michael McCarthy will seek his second Preakness Stakes title after having won in 2021 with Rombauer. Journalism enters the Preakness 2025 with three straight Beyer Speed Figures above 100, while only one other horse in the race (Clever Again) has topped the 100 mark. On a fast track, Journalism could be top choice among his competition. Are there 2025 Preakness longshot horses in the fast conditions that you should back with your 2025 Preakness Stakes bets?

2025 Preakness Stakes weather forecast

Day Skies High Rain Chance Friday AM Thunderstorms 88 78% Saturday Morning Rain 77 70% Saturday Post Time Sunny 85 0%

The team at SportsLine has taken a deep dive into the history of the 2025 Preakness horses to see which ones are bred to thrive in sloppy conditions.

You can also evaluate the 2025 Preakness odds to get the latest 2025 Preakness Stakes picks.

Here are three Preakness horses to target, given the potential Pimlico track conditions, to help you figure out how to bet the Preakness Stakes:

Sandman (4-1)

In eight lifetime starts on a fast track, Sandman has finished among the top-3 finishers six times. His victory in the Grade I Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park produced a 99 Beyer Speed Figure, which would put him in a class slightly below race favorite Journalism. Trained by Mark Casse, Sandman rallied into 7th place in the Kentucky Derby, 12 1/2 lengths behind the winner.

For Sandman to succeed on the fast track, he will need a hot pace in front of him to set up for a ferocious closing kick. In each of his last seven races, the $1.2 million purchase has passed horses in the final furlongs of the race. He makes plenty of sense as a prime contender given the three lifetime victories on a fast track.

Clever Again (5-1)

Steve Asmussen, the winningest horse trainer of all-time, saddles Clever Again in the 2025 Preakness Stakes. Assmussen has won two prior Preakness Stakes', in 2007 with Curlin and 2009 with Rachel Alexandra. Clever Again ran a 101 Beyer Speed Figure in his most recent race, a stakes victory at Oaklawn Park. On paper, the horse looks like the most likely competitor to Journalism in terms of recent speed figures.

With jockey Jose Ortiz aboard, getting an early lead against other early speed in the race might be paramount. Ortiz and Asmussen have a highly successful win rate of 28 percent when working together since 2024. On a fast track, Clever Again will seek the lead early and to hold off the closers in Journalism and Sandman.

Pay Billy (20-1)

The local horse has excelled in non-wet weather, winning four of six starts, tied with Journalism for the most on a fast track. While his Beyer Speed Figures are significantly lower than the top contenders, the colt ran his fastest race, an 85 BSF in winning a stakes race at Laurel Park in April. Pay Billy is trained by Michael Gorham, who is winning at a 24 percent clip in 2025.

Based on his previous running style, the colt, who was bred in Kentucky, should be mid-pack looking to get first run on the early speed horses. At a big price, he might be worth using to round out trifectas to add value to the tickets based on success on fast tracks.

SportsLine's Jody Demling has nailed the Preakness trifecta each of the last two years, and he is especially high on a HUGE longshot who "could be a factor" to spice up your exotics.

