The 2025 Preakness Stakes weather forecast is improving. With only minor rain showers expected on Saturday, the 2025 Preakness Stakes seems likely to run on a fast track. Nine horses are entered in the race, led by Journalism (8-5), who as the Kentucky Derby favorite finished a game second place to Sovereignty two weeks ago.

Trainer Bob Baffert will seek his record ninth Preakness Stakes victory with the lightly-raced Goal Oriented (6-1). The colt is 2-for-2, including winning an allowance race on the Kentucky Derby undercard. Piloted by top jockey Flavien Prat, the inexperienced three year old will likely seek an early lead based on his front running style coming out of post position No. 1. Could Goal Oriented be attractive to bet at a nice price on a fast track for the 2025 Preakness Stakes.

2025 Preakness Stakes weather forecast

Day Skies Temperature Rain Chance Saturday Morning Sunny 75 0% Saturday Post Time Partly Cloudy84 85 0%

The team at SportsLine has taken a deep dive into the history of the 2025 Preakness horses to see which ones are bred to thrive in sloppy conditions.

Here are three Preakness horses to target, given the potential Pimlico track conditions:

Here are three Preakness horses to target, given the potential Pimlico track conditions, to help you figure out how to bet the Preakness Stakes:

Sandman (4-1)

In eight lifetime starts on a fast track, Sandman has finished among the top-3 finishers six times. His victory in the Grade I Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park produced a 99 Beyer Speed Figure, which would put him in a class slightly below race favorite Journalism. Trained by Mark Casse, Sandman rallied into 7th place in the Kentucky Derby, 12 1/2 lengths behind the winner.

For Sandman to succeed on the fast track, he will need a hot pace in front of him to set up for a ferocious closing kick. In each of his last seven races, the $1.2 million purchase has passed horses in the final furlongs of the race. He makes plenty of sense as a prime contender given the three lifetime victories on a fast track.

Clever Again (5-1)

Trainer Steve Assmussen, who is the winningest all-time in the sport, seeks his first Preakness Stakes victory in 16 years with Clever Again. At 5-1 odds, the horse makes only his fourth lifetime start but enters off of a stakes win at Oaklawn Park, where he ran a 101 Beyer Speed Figure, the fastest in the race outside of the favorite, Journalism. Like several in this field, Clever Again wants to be on the lead and should go fast early under jockey Jose Ortiz.

Purchased for $500,000 in September 2023 at auction, Clever Again has banked nearly 40% of his cost through three races, all on a fast track. With two wins and a second place to date, the horse was sired by American Pharoah, winner of this race and the Triple Crown in 2015. He is worth a long look based on his continued improvement and may be the biggest threat on paper to Journalism for Saturday's Preakness Stakes.

Pay Billy (20-1)

On a fast track, this 20-1 longshot may have some appeal considering he's won four of six races in similar conditions. Having qualified for this race via the local Maryland circuit, Pay Billy enters with much lower Beyer Speed Figures than the majority of the field, never having surpassed an 85 BSF. But those four victories on a fast track equal that of Journalism, the race's favorite.

Trainer Mike Gorham and jockey Raul Mena are likely to attempt a midpack strategy hoping the races go too fast upfront and Pay Billy can get first run on the closers. When making trifectas in this race, Pay Billy is worth a look based on his success in Maryland racing and on fast tracks.

How to make 2025 Preakness Stakes picks, bets

SportsLine's Jody Demling has nailed the Preakness trifecta each of the last two years, and he is especially high on a HUGE longshot who "could be a factor" to spice up your exotics.

Best Preakness betting promos

