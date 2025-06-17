Two of the world's best turf horses will collide once again when the Aidan O'Brien-trained Los Angeles and the Owen Burrows-trained Anmaat square off in the 2025 Prince of Wales's Stakes on Wednesday at Royal Ascot in England. Post time is 11:20 a.m. ET. The two horses squared off in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh, where Los Angeles won a riveting stretch duel by a half-length. Los Angeles is the 2-1 favorite in the nine-horse 2025 Prince of Wales's Stakes odds, while Anmaat is 3-1. Anyone interested in 2025 Prince of Wales's Stakes betting can take advantage of the latest TwinSpires promo code and 1/ST BET promo code by clicking "CLAIM BONUS" below:

The Prince of Wales's Stakes, which has featured some of the world's best turf horses of the past quarter century, shapes up to be more than a two-horse race. Map of Stars (9-2) is coming off a runner-up finish in a Group 1 race in France. Ombudsman (5-1) has lost only once in five career starts but hasn't raced above the Group 3 level. See the Fire (6-1) enters the race off a dominant 12-length win over fillies at York in her last start but faces a stiff test against older males.

SportsLine horse racing insider Michelle Yu is in England to cover the five-day Royal Ascot meet. Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu has handicapped the Prince of Wales's Stakes field and identified her top picks. Here they are:

Royal Ascot

Race 4 (11:20 a.m. ET)

Prince of Wales's Stakes

Horses listed in order of preference

5 Los Angeles (2-1)

This 1¼-mile turf affair seems to be at the mercy of the Aidan O'Brien-trained Los Angeles. A perfect 2-for-2 in 2025, this son of Camelot seems poised for three in a row. But the value in this race might be found underneath.

7 Ombudsman (5-1)

Ombudsman could be the up-and-comer, with only one defeat in his career. Trained by John Gosden, Ombudsman likes a firmer going and should get that at Ascot. The 10-furlong distance suits, and he has been competitive at so many tracks. He's far from a one-trick pony.

4 Facteur Cheval (15-1)

The price play would be this 6-year-old gelding. After some split decisions on the dirt, he returned to the turf in his last and finished sixth at Meydan. But he could've just needed the race. He hasn't been this distance before, but he has hung with some of the best in the world going a hair shorter. If he can return to some of his prior form, he'll be in the thick of this at a very good price.

Wagering strategy

Los Angeles is my most likely winner, so I will key him on top of exactas. I'll also play a small win-place bet on Facteur Cheval, who's the best value in the race.



Wagers

$15 Exacta 5 with 4,7 ($30)

$10 Win-place 4 ($20)

Total: $50*

* Based on a $100 budget.