Some of the best turf sprinters outside North America will square off when the starting gate opens in the 2025 Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes on Saturday, the closing day of the five-day meet at Royal Ascot in England.

The Group 1 race, which is set to go off at 10:40 a.m. ET, features an evenly-matched field of 16. The lukewarm 3-1 favorite in early wagering overseas is the French-bred Lazzat. A 4-year-old gelding, Lazzat has seven wins in 10 career starts. That includes an impressive three-length victory in the Group 1 Prix Maurice de Gheest at Deauville in August. After a three-race losing streak he returned to the winner's circle in his last start, a 5½-length romp in May at Chantilly.

Another horse receiving wagering support is Inisherin. A 4-year-old owned by Sheikh Mohammed, Inisherin enters Saturday off a victory in the Group 2 Duke of York Stakes on May 14. That was his first start in more than eight months and first since undergoing surgery to correct a breathing issue. All signs point to him moving forward from his last race while making his second start off a long layoff.

But perhaps the most intriguing contender is Japanese invader Satono Reve. The 6-year-old son of Lord Kanaloa is trying to become the first Japanese-trained horse ever to win at the Royal Ascot meet, and he certainly has the class to pull it off. Satono Reve has twice this year battled arguably the world's best sprinter, Ka Ying Rising, and has acquitted himself well, finishing third and second behind that rival. Satono Reve is 5-1 in the early wagering.

SportsLine horse racing insider Michelle Yu has been in England to cover the prestigious Royal Ascot meet. Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu, who correctly picked Trawlerman to win the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on Thursday, has handicapped the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes field and identified her top picks. Here they are:

Royal Ascot

Race 3 (10:40 a.m. ET)

Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes

Horses listed in order of preference:



11 Satono Reve (9-2)

My top selection will go to the Japanese runner Satono Reve. His 6-year-old return to the races was a decisive victory against Group 1 company in March. He came back to be a solid runner-up to Ka Ying Rising, maybe the top sprinter in the world, so there's no shame in that effort. Satono Reve looks to have taken to the United Kingdom fine; he had a recent work at Newmarket in which he blistered along. He reportedly he even outran a car that was driving, which caused UK bookmakers to lower his price. Japanese runners have not fared well in Ascot, but maybe he can change that. Also, the higher barrier draw will not hurt his chances given the way the track has been playing this week.

5 Inisherin (9-2)

My second pick would be Inisherin from the Kevin Ryan barn. This four-time winner is coming out of a victory at York and his return to the races. He won the Group 1 Commonwealth here last year, proving an affinity for the course. I think the connections have certainly found a home for him sprinting, and he'll appreciate hearing his feet rattle. He's a win-place play.

8 Lazzat (7-2)

He absolutely dominated at Chantilly last time out. On Saturday he makes his third start off of a layoff, which is an angle that I like. While he was beaten in the Hong Kong Mile at Sha Tin last year, I think he is at his best going shorter like we saw in his last race. The firm going should not be a problem, and if he's as good as he was a 3-year-old, he will be a force.

Wagers

$4 Win-place 5,11 ($16)

$2 Exacta box 5,8,11 ($12)

Total: $28*

* Based on a $100 budget.