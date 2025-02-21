The road to Churchill Downs will continue when 14 Kentucky Derby hopefuls race in the 2025 Rebel Stakes at Oaklawn Park on Sunday. The winner of the Rebel Stakes 2025 will receive 50 qualification points, which all but guarantees a spot in the 2025 Run for the Roses on May 3. Kentucky Derby winner American Pharoah won the Rebel Stakes in 2015, so this $1.25 million race could give us a glimpse at who will be the first across the finish line in May. Post time for the Rebel Stakes 2025 is 6:23 p.m. ET.

Sandman is the 4-1 favorite in the 2025 Rebel Stakes odds, followed by Madaket Road (9-2), Bullard (5-1) and Speed King (6-1). With talented 3-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Sunday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and insider Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Rebel Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year, Yu correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup, predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap. On the Belmont Stakes undercard, she nailed National Treasure's win in the Met Mile, and had the winner and exacta in the Woody Stephens Stakes. She closed out the year by hitting the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

One surprise: Yu is high Speed King, even though he is an underdog at 6-1. This son of Remington only has three starts on his resume but has two wins and one second-place finish to show for it. That includes a first-place finish at Oaklawn Park on Jan. 25 in the Southwest Stakes. Trainer Ron Moquett and jockey Rafael Bejarano have teamed up for winning races in the past, so Speed King is in good hands.

"He is a consistent performer and will need to step up if his rivals get clean trips," Yu told SportsLine.

