Is Journalism the horse to back at the 2025 San Felipe Stakes at Santa Anita Park on Saturday? The three-year-old son of Curlin has created a buzz after winning two of three races in his career, including a 3 1/2-length, come-from-behind victory at the Los Alamitos Futurity in December. He bested fellow San Felipe Stakes 2025 contender and Bob Baffert entry Mellencamp in that race. Journalism is 7-2 in the 2025 San Felipe Stakes odds, while Baffert product Barnes is the 1-1 favorite. Barnes' stablemate Rodriguez is 9-5 and Mellencamp enters the 2025 San Felipe Stakes lineup at 6-1 odds. With talented three-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Sunday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and insider Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 San Felipe Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year, Yu correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup, predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap. On the Belmont Stakes undercard, she nailed National Treasure's win in the Met Mile, and had the winner and exacta in the Woody Stephens Stakes. She closed out the year by hitting the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

One surprise: Yu is fading Barnes, even though he is the heavy favorite at 1-1. The expert is wary of backing this favorite at such short odds, even though he is coming off of a win at the San Vicente Stakes (Gr. 2) at Santa Anita. This son of Into Mischief maintained a steady pace in that race before pulling ahead at the turn for a comfortable victory. However, Yu notes that the San Felipe Stakes 2025 will be the first time Barnes races two turns.

"His pedigree and training say that should not be a problem, but there is never a guarantee," Yu told SportsLine. You can see all of Yu's 2025 San Felipe Stakes bets here.

2025 San Felipe Stakes odds, contenders