The world's richest horse race takes off Saturday, the 2025 Saudi Cup in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with a $20 million purse. Senor Buscador, an American horse, won last year's Saudi Cup at 6 years old, so should you target an older horse when making 2025 Saudi Cup best bets? Forever Young, who finished third in the 2024 Kentucky Derby, is the 8-5 favorite in the 2025 Saudi Cup odds, followed by Romantic Warriors (2-1) and Rattle N Roll (10-1) among the 2025 Saudi Cup horses. Post time is 12:40 p.m. ET. With several of the world's best horses set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what racing reporter and insider Michelle Yu, who is in Saudi Arabia to cover the race, has to say before making any 2025 Saudi Cup picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year, Yu correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup, predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap. On the Belmont Stakes undercard, she nailed National Treasure's win in the Met Mile, and had the winner and exacta in the Woody Stephens Stakes. She closed out the year by hitting the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2025 Saudi Cup lineup, made her picks and constructed her best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Saudi Cup predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Rattle N Roll, even though he is one of the top Saudi Cup 2025 favorites. The 6-year-old horse is coming off back-to-back victories, but neither of those came in Grade 1 races. The last time Rattle N Roll raced in a G1, he finished sixth at the 2023 Jockey Club Gold Cup. He only has one victory in four career Grade 1 races, the Breeders' Futurity in October 2021.

"The Clark Handicap winner dominated in his local debut last time out, and trainer Kenny McPeek has been thrilled with the way he has been training since," Yu told Sportsline. "He appears to be full of run in the mornings, but I don't think he's quite international caliber." You can see all of Yu's 2025 Saudi Cup bets here.

How to make 2025 Saudi Cup picks

Instead, Yu is high on a horse with a strong pedigree that everyone is sleeping on. She is including this horse in her 2025 Saudi Cup bets, and so should you. She's sharing which horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Saudi Cup? And how has Yu constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Saudi Cup 2025, all from the Santa Anita-based racing insider who nailed the Breeders' Cup Classic, and find out.

2025 Saudi Cup odds, contenders