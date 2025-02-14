Will Bob Baffert make history at the 2025 Sunland Derby on Sunday? The Hall of Fame trainer is tied with Doug O'Neill with three victories in this Kentucky Derby prep race, even winning the race back-to-back years. However, a Baffert-trained horse hasn't crossed the finish line first in the Sunland Derby since 2014 winner Chitu, and O'Neill leveled the playing field in 2022 when Slow Down Andy was victorious at Sunland Park in New Mexico. O'Neill doesn't have a submission in the Sunland Derby 2025, which gives Baffert the opportunity to set the record at four wins. Post time for the 2025 Sunland Park Derby is 6:17 p.m. ET.

Getaway Car is the 9-5 morning line favorite in the 2025 Sunland Derby odds. Touchy (7-2), McKinzie Street (4-1), Caldera (5-1) and Take Charge Tom (8-1) round out the top five in the 2025 Sunland Derby field. With several unproven three-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Sunday, you'll want to see what racing reporter and insider Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Sunland Park Derby picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In a wide-open Kentucky Derby in 2021, she gave out Medina Spirit, who crossed the finish line first, as the winner at 12-1. In Pool 5 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager two years ago, she suggested a play on All Other 3-Year-Olds, which cashed at a whopping 18-1 when Rich Strike won the Derby.

Last year, Yu correctly called National Treasure to win the Pegasus World Cup, predicted Stronghold's upset win in the Santa Anita Derby and smashed the exacta in the Apple Blossom Handicap. On the Belmont Stakes undercard, she nailed National Treasure's win in the Met Mile, and had the winner and exacta in the Woody Stephens Stakes. She closed out the year by hitting the exacta in the Breeders' Cup Classic.

One surprise: Yu is fading Getaway Car, even though he is the 9-5 favorite in the Sunland Derby odds 2025. The Baffert-trained colt has two wins and two second-place finishes in six races, including back-to-back first-place finishes at Del Mar to kick off his career last summer. He was originally going to race at the Saudi Derby before Baffert pivoted away from the long travel.

That said, Getaway Car doesn't have a first-place finish in his last four starts. Even with his experience heading into the Sunland Park Derby 2025, the expert has doubts he can lead the pack in a route race.

"He will get hammered by bettors, and if you're a fan of Beyer Speed Figures, he's head and shoulders above the majority here. But he has lost enough races to keep me from putting all of my chips on him," Yu told SportsLine. You can see all of Yu's 2025 Sunland Park Derby bets here.

