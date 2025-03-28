The 2025 NCAA Tournament brings a rivalry matchup between the No. 2 seed Tennessee Volunteers (29-7) and No. 3 seed Kentucky Wildcats (24-11) in the Sweet 16 on Friday night. Kentucky swept the regular-season series between these teams, and it has reached the second weekend of the Big Dance in its first year under head coach Mark Pope. Tennessee beat Wofford and UCLA to advance to its third consecutive Sweet 16 under veteran coach Rick Barnes. These teams have met 241 times, but this is their first meeting in the NCAA Tournament.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky spread: Tennessee -4.5

Tennessee vs. Kentucky over/under: 144.5 points

Tennessee vs. Kentucky money line: Tennessee -199, Kentucky +164

TENN: The Volunteers are 4-1 against the spread in their last five Friday games

UK: The Wildcats are 5-1 ATS in their last six games against Tennessee

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee certainly has the revenge factor on its side after dropping a pair of games to Kentucky during the regular season. The Vols, who have one of the top defenses in college basketball, allowed the Wildcats to shoot 50% from 3-point range in both of those meetings. They should be much better at limiting Kentucky from the perimeter in the third matchup.

The Vols are coming off comfortable wins over Wofford and UCLA in their first two games of the tournament, covering the 5.5-point spread in their 67-58 win over the Bruins. Chaz Lanier scored 20 points and shot 4 of 5 from 3-point range, while veteran guard Zakai Zeigler had 15 points and six assists. Lanier, a North Florida transfer, leads Tennessee with 18.1 points per game.

Why Kentucky can cover

Kentucky finished sixth in the SEC during the regular season, but it proved to be a problem for Tennessee in both matchups. The Wildcats scored 78 points in a road win in January before scoring 75 points in a win at Rupp Arena last month. They are coming off one of their most impressive showings of the season, beating No. 6 seed Illinois outright as 2-point underdogs.

Senior guard Koby Brea had 23 points and six rebounds, knocking down 10 of 16 shots from the floor. Lamont Butler (14) and Otega Oweh (15) both finished in double figures as well, stepping up with second-leading scorer Jaxson Robinson sidelined. The Wildcats have won and covered the spread in five of the last six meetings between these teams.

How to make Tennessee vs. Kentucky picks

