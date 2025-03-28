Auburn entered the 2025 NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed for just the second time and the No. 1 Auburn Tigers look to turn that into their first NCAA Championship in program history. Next up, Auburn plays No. 5 seed Michigan Wolverines in the Sweet 16 of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Friday. Auburn, under head coach Bruce Pearl, is the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness 2025 and is coming off a pair of double-digit victories. The Tigers (30-5) had a 20-point victory over Alabama State in the first round, followed by an 82-70 win over No. 9 seed Creighton in the second round. Meanwhile, Michigan (27-9) is coming off a 68-65 win over No. 12 UC San Diego in the first round before knocking off No. 4 seed Texas A&M, 91-79, in the second round to advance to its first Sweet 16 since 2022.

Michigan vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -8.5

Michigan vs. Auburn over/under: 153.5 points

Michigan vs. Auburn money line: Auburn -431, Michigan +329

MICH: The Wolverines are 5-0 against the spread (ATS) in their last five games

AUB: The Tigers are 6-4 ATS at neutral sites this season

Why Michigan can cover

You'd never guess Michigan closed the regular season on a three-game losing streak with how the Wolverines performed in the Big Ten Tournament and during March Madness. Michigan won three straight in the Big Ten Tournament, capped off with a 59-53 victory over Wisconsin in the final, and four of their five postseason have been against ranked opponents. The Wolverines took out an SEC team in the second round with a 91-79 win over Texas A&M despite being 2-point underdogs and the Aggies were one of just five teams to knock off Auburn this year.

Michigan used a dominant second half to knock off Texas A&M, outscoring the Aggies 56-40 over the final 20 minutes. The Wolverines outscored Texas A&M 41-19 over the final 13:04 after trailing by 10 points in the second half. If Michigan falls behind early, the Wolverines clearly won't lose confidence. Fifth-year 7-foot-1 senior center Vladislav Goldin averaged 16.8 points and 7.0 rebounds and the Wolverines will count on his size to contain Johni Broome. See which team to pick here.

Why Auburn can cover

Attempting to and actually containing Broome don't always coincide, however. Some of the best teams in the nation have tried and failed all year in doing that, so even though Michigan has some size, it'll still be a significant challenge. Broome, a unanimous first-team All-American selection, averages 18.4 points and 10.7 rebounds as a 6-10 fifth-year senior. Broome against Goldin will be a tremendous matchup, but after playing in the SEC all season, Broome is no stranger to going against size and strength.

The Tigers haven't needed elite performances from Broome, who is averaging 11 points and 11.5 rebounds over the NCAA Tournament, but that will likely change on Friday. Auburn has the No. 6 scoring offense (83.8 ppg) in the nation with the seventh-best average scoring margin (+14.7) despite the challenging SEC schedule. Auburn has the seventh-best 3-point defense, holding teams to 29.6% from deep, in the nation against a Wolverines offense that ranked 200th in 3-point shooting. See which team to pick here.

