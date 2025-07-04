Accomplished Slovenian cyclist and three-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar looks to win back-to-back titles when he competes in the 2025 Tour de France starting on Saturday. Pogacar also won back-to-back titles in the three-week event in 2020 and 2021. Pogacar, 26, has won 17 individual stages at the Tour de France over the past five years. Besides his three General classification wins, he won the Mountains classification in 2020 and 2021, and Young rider classification in 202, 2021, 2022 and 2023.

Pogacar enters as the odds-on favorite at -290, followed by Jonas Vingegaard (+250), Remco Evenepoel (+1000) and Joao Almeida (+1800) in the latest 2025 Tour de France odds. The event begins on Saturday at 7:10 a.m. ET and runs through July 27. Before making any 2025 Tour de France picks or predictions, you need to see what cycling insider and SportsLine senior writer Gene Menez has to say.

A former reporter and associate editor for Sports Illustrated, where he covered an array of sports for almost 14 years, Menez has been following the iconic three-week race since the mid-1980s when Greg LeMond was riding to three yellow jerseys. Menez correctly hit Adam Yates to finish in the top three overall in 2023, at +3300.

Top 2025 Tour de France predictions

For the 2025 Tour de France, Menez is high on Joao Almeida to earn a podium finish, a bet that returns +250.

"The 26-year-old from Portugal will once again enter the Tour de France in a supporting role for UAE Team Emirates-XRG teammate Tadej Pogacar," Menez told SportsLine. "But that did not stop Almeida from finishing fourth in the Tour last year. This year he enters the Tour in much better form; he already has won the Tours of the Basque Country, Romandie and Switzerland.

If Pogacar and Jonas Vingegaard finish one-two as expected, Almeida's biggest competition for a podium spot figures to be Remco Evenepoel, but Almeida already has beaten that rival this year, at Romandie." See what other Tour de France picks Menez likes at SportsLine.

How to make 2025 Tour de France picks

2025 Tour de France odds, top contenders

(odds subject to change)

(Top 20 cyclists odds to win)

Tadej Pogacar -290

Jonas Vingegaard +250

Remco Evenepoel +1000

Joao Almeida +1800

Primoz Roglic +2800

Florian Lipowitz +3000

Matteo Jorgenson +4000

Felix Gall +10000

Simon Yates +10000

Mattias Skjelmose +12000

Enric Mas Nicolau +15000

Carlos Rodriguez +15000

Ben O'Connor +15000

Tobias Halland Johannessen +15000

Sepp Kuss +15000

Lenny Martinez +20000

Alexander Vlasov +20000

Adam Yates +20000

Santiago Buitrago +20000

Oscar Onley +30000