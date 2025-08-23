Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes winner Sovereignty will return to the spotlight at the 2025 Travers Stakes on Saturday. Sovereignty edged out Journalism to win two legs of the Triple Crown this year and is coming off a victory in the Travers Stakes 2025 prep race, the Jim Dandy Stakes. That gives him back-to-back wins at Saratoga Racecourse heading into Saturday, and he is the 2-5 betting favorite in the 2025 Travers Stakes field. Post time for Saturday's race is 6:14 p.m. ET. Magnitude (2-1) is next in the 2025 Travers Stakes odds, followed by Strategic Focus (6-1). Bracket Buster (20-1) and McAfee (20-1) round out the five-horse 2025 Travers Stakes field.

Eric Cohen is a SportsLine expert and the current host of the Tuesday night Early Wedge Best Bets Show. While he is primarily an NFL, college football, and golf expert for the site, he's an avid horse player and most recently hit the trifecta at the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Here is the top Travers Stakes longshot to target, according to Cohen:

McAfee (20-1)

While it can be difficult to pick a longshot in a short field with a clear favorite in Sovereignty, the expert likes what McAfee brings to the table. The Richard Dutrow trainee doesn't always have the top Beyer Speed figure in a race but has finished in the money in five of his seven career starts. That includes each of his last three races, where he has been ridden by Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez.

How to make 2025 Travers Stakes picks, bets

Cohen likes McAfee's finishes with Hall of Famer John Velazquez and believes he has the stamina to outlast his competitors, making him an intriguing longshot to include in 2025 Travers Stakes bets. Other SportsLine experts are sharing their 2025 Travers Stakes picks, and you can view picks from SportsLine's Michelle Yu, who will be at Saratoga for Saturday's race, here.

2025 Travers Stakes, post positions