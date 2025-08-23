Sovereignty will return to the spotlight when he competes at the 2025 Travers Stakes at Saratoga Racecourse on Saturday. The colt won the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes, the latter of which also took place at Saratoga. He is also coming off a win in the Travers Stakes prep race, 2025 Jim Dandy Stakes. It's no surprise, then, that Sovereignty is the 2-5 betting favorite in the 2025 Travers Stakes odds.

Magnitude (2-1) is next among the 2025 Travers Stakes horses, followed by Strategic Focus (6-1). Bracket Buster (20-1) and McAfee (20-1) round out the five-horse field. Post time for Saturday's 1 1/4-mile race is 6:14 p.m. ET.

Eric Cohen is a SportsLine expert and the current host of the Tuesday night Early Wedge Best Bets Show. While he is primarily an NFL, college football, and golf expert for the site, he's an avid horse player and most recently hit the trifecta at the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Here is the top Travers Stakes longshot to target, according to Cohen:

McAfee (20-1)

Cohen notes it is difficult to pick a longshot in such a small field that is headed up by Sovereignty. That being said, he likes that McAfee has finished in the money in five of his seven career starts. The Richard Dutrow trainee has also had success recently while being teamed up with Hall of Fame jockey John Velazquez, who will ride him on Saturday.

"While on paper the horse falls behind his top competition from a Beyer Speed Figure perspective, McAfee has finished second or third in all three races with Johnny V aboard," Cohen said. "Unlike some of his competition, I expect this colt to handle the mile and a quarter distance and potentially pass tired horses in the lane to grab a share of the money."

