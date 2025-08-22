The 2025 Travers Stakes features one of the top names in horse racing as Sovereignty tries to continue his dream 3-year-old season. The Bill Mott-trained colt has won three straight races and five of his last six overall. That streak includes two Triple Crown wins after taking the Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes after deciding to skip the Preakness. With just five 20265 Travers Stakes horses, the 2025 Travers Stakes field is the smallest since 1994.

Post time is 6:14 p.m. ET on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course. The 2025 Travers Stakes odds list Sovereignty as the 2-5 favorite. Magnitude (2-1), Strategic Focus (6-1), Bracket Buster (20-1) and McAfee (20-1) round out the list of five 2025 Travers Stakes contenders. With talented 3-year-olds entering the starting gate, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and insider Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Travers Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes. She also hit the exacta in the Kentucky Derby. Anyone who has followed her on those picks on betting sites like TwinSpires and 1/ST BET is up huge.

Top 2025 Travers Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is not including Sovereignty in her win bets. While this field is not as strong as the Triple Crown races, it has enough talent to make this price too short for Yu's liking.

"The Derby and Belmont Stakes winner has scared away a lot of horses from this race and has improved in the mornings as well," Yu told SportsLine. "He was beaten when coming off the bench when hindered by a bad draw in the Florida Derby ... He provides zero value at his price." You can see all of Yu's 2025 Travers Stakes bets here.

2025 Travers Stakes odds, post positions