The 2025 Travers Stakes field will be one of the smallest in decades, as only five horses are scheduled to run at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday. That doesn't dampen the enthusiasm for the Midsummer Classic, however, as Top 3-Year-Old of the Year contender Sovereignty headlines the list of 2025 Travers Stakes horses. The Kentucky Derby and Belmont Stakes champion enters the Travers Stakes 2025 with five wins in his past six races.

Post time is 6:14 p.m. ET. Sovereignty is the 2-5 favorite in the 2025 Travers Stakes odds, with Magnitude (2-1) and Strategic Focus (6-1) also among the 2025 Travers Stakes contenders. McAfee and Bracket Buster are the longshots at 20-1. With talented 3-year-olds entering the starting gate, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and insider Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Travers Stakes picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes. She also hit the exacta in the Kentucky Derby. Anyone who has followed her on those picks on betting sites like TwinSpires and 1/ST BET is up huge.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2025 Travers Stakes lineup, made her picks and constructed her best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Travers Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is not including Sovereignty in her win bets. She admits that Sovereignty is "the horse to beat" in this smaller field, but also says that "he provides zero value at this price." That's because his odds are short and there are other talented horses in the 2025 Travers Stakes lineup.

Strategic Focus lost to a strong horse in Chancer McPatrick at the Curlin Stakes, while Magnitude has shown improvements in recent races. Even the longshots, Bracket Buster and McAfee, have stronger races to their credit, so Yu is not willing to pay this much of a premium on Sovereignty in this setting. You can see all of Yu's 2025 Travers Stakes bets here.

How to make 2025 Travers Stakes picks

Instead, Yu is eyeing a horse who "has earned massive Beyer Speed Figures." She's sharing which 2025 Stakes horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Travers Stakes, and which horse shocks at Saratoga on Saturday? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Travers Stakes 2025, all from the Santa Anita-based racing insider who hit the exacta in the Kentucky Derby this spring, and find out.

2025 Travers Stakes odds, post positions