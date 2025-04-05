Over $30 million in prize money will be awarded on Saturday at the 2025 Dubai World Cup, which features nine events from Meydan Racecourse. One of the nine, the UAE Derby 2025, counts towards Kentucky Derby qualifying, arguably making it the most important. The 2025 UAE Derby is a Grade 2 race over 1,900 meters, longer than nearly all American prep races and serves as a tune-up for the Run for the Roses in May. Post time is 11 a.m. ET,

Trainer Brad Cox and jockey Florent Geroux teamed up to win the 2021 Kentucky Derby, and they're partnering again in the 2025 UAE Derby field. Their horse, Flood Zone, is the 2-1 favorite in the 2025 UAE Derby odds after winning the Gotham Stakes last month. Other 2025 UAE Derby horses include Shin Forever (11-4), Heart of Honor (9-2) and filly Queen Azteca (10-1). With several talented three-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what SportsLine writer Gene Menez has to say before making any 2025 UAE Derby picks or horse racing predictions.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet.

In May of last year, Menez gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In November, he crushed the late Pick 4 on Breeders' Cup Saturday for a $5,303 jackpot. In February he hit the winner and exacta in the Holy Bull Stakes in February for a $422.50 payday. And just last week he nailed the winner, trifecta and superfecta in the Florida Derby for a $529.60 score.

One surprise: Menez is completely fading Shin Forever, even though he has the second-shortest odds at 11-4. The horse won his first start back in August 2024 but hasn't prevailed in his six races since then. He got his start on turf and didn't race on dirt until his last start, which was a second-place finish at the Saudi Derby. A strong performance on a new surface is what has Shin Forever as the second-favorite at the UAE Derby, but there are concerns over his stamina as he'll make a big leap in distance raced.

Of Shin Forever's seven starts, none have been longer than 1,600 meters, which is roughly one mile. The UAE Derby clocks in at 1 3/16 miles, as the horse is attempting this distance without first racing at either 1 1/16 or 1 1/8 miles. While Shin Forever showed great form in transitioning from turf to dirt, the transition to this length will be even more drastic, making him one to avoid with 2025 UAE Derby bets. You can see all of Menez's 2025 UAE Derby bets here.

2025 UAE Derby odds, contenders, post positions