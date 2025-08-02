Ten seasoned thoroughbreds will try to punch their ticket to the Breeders' Cup Classic at the 2025 Whitney Stakes on Saturday. Kentucky Derby 2024 runner-up Sierra Leone won last year's Breeders' Cup Classic and is looking to get back in the mix after finishing second and third in two races in 2025. The Chad Brown trainee is listed at 2-1 in the 2025 Whitney Stakes odds, while familiar foe Fierceness is the 9-5 favorite. Mindframe has won three straight races in 2025 and is listed at 5-2 odds to round out the top three in the 2025 Whitney Stakes field.

There are some longshots racing in the Whitney Stakes 2025 looking for their first Grade 1 victory. Could a competitor like Disarm (15-1) defy the odds and win the 2025 Whitney Stakes? Post time at Saratoga Race Course is 5:41 p.m. ET.

Eric Cohen is a SportsLine expert and the current host of the Tuesday night Early Wedge Best Bets Show. While he is primarily an NFL, college football, and golf expert for the site, he's an avid horse player and most recently hit the trifecta at the 2025 Kentucky Derby.

Here are the top Whitney Stakes longshots to target, according to Cohen:

Skippylongstocking (10-1)

Cohen notes this son of Exaggerator is the most experienced in the 2025 Whitney Stakes field, having competed in a whopping 32 races in his professional career. He has yet to win a Grade 1 race, but has finished third or better in every Gr. 1 since the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile in November 2023. He is also coming off of a victory at the Hollywood Gold Cup Stakes (Gr. 2) in May.

"Ridden by Jose Ortiz, the horse is likely to sit just behind the leaders before getting first run down the stretch," Cohen said. "On his best day, he can compete with the best horses in this race but must hold off the closers to finish in the money."

Post Time (12-1)

The Brittany Russell trainee finished third at Saratoga last year and has two wins in three races in 2025. While this year's field is much tougher with the likes of White Abarrio, Fierceness and Sierra Leone competing, the expert thinks this colt has what it takes to make this race interesting. After all, Post Time has 11 wins in 18 career starts and, as Cohen points out, has always finished in the money.

"With four Beyer Speed Figures over 100 in his career, he can be on the same level as the more notable horses in this field," he said. "At double-digit odds, this colt is worth a long for inclusion into all exotic bets."

Disarm (15-1)

It's hard to bet against trainer Steve Asmussen and veteran jockey Joel Rosario, especially since Rosario piloted Disarm to four straight 100-plus Beyer Speed Figures in 2023. More recently, Disarm has posted BSFs of 94 or above in five straight races heading into the Whitney Stakes 2025. He finished fourth in this race last year, but had better luck at Saratoga when he was the runner-up in the Travers Stakes (Gr. 1) in 2023.



"With a series of bullet workouts heading into this race, Disarm is a candidate for trifectas and superfectas as a deep closer who would appreciate a lightning fast pace up top," Cohen said.

How to make 2025 Whitney Stakes picks, bets

Cohen likes Post Time and Disarm for their speed and likes Skippylongstocking for his experience, making them intriguing longshots to include in 2025 Whitney Stakes bets. Other SportsLine experts are sharing their 2025 Whitney Stakes picks, and you can view picks from SportsLine's Gene Menez, who hammered the exacta and trifecta at the Kentucky Derby, here.

