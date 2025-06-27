2025 Wimbledon complete men's and women's draw, schedule, seeds: Sinner, Sabalenka are top seeds in London
After getting 1-2 finals for the men and women at Roland Garros, can anyone prevent the top seeds from meeting again in the Wimbledon finals?
The third grand slam event of the tennis season is upon us, as the strawberries and cream are ready for the 2025 edition of The Championships Wimbledon.
After a French Open that produced rare finals matchups between the top two seeds in both the men's and women's draws, the question going into Wimbledon is who can prevent the same from happening on the grass courts in London.
Jannik Sinner (3/2 at BetMGM) and Carlos Alcaraz (3/2) are once again the top two seeds and the heavy favorites on the men's side, and appear on a collision course for a second straight grand slam final showdown. Alcaraz has won the last two Wimbledon titles and has dominated Sinner head-to-head recently, including the unbelievable comeback win in the final at Roland Garros.
The next closest challengers on the odds sheet are Alexander Zverev (11-1) and Novak Djokovic (12-1), while Jack Draper (20-1) will have the home crowd on his side as No. 4 seed, making him the highest ranked British man in the Wimbledon field since Andy Murray. There are two Americans with top 10 seeds in this year's Wimbledon draw, with No. 5 Taylor Fritz (50-1) and No. 10 Ben Shelton (50-1) hope to factor in to the second week conversation.
In the women's draw, Aryna Sabalenka (11/4) and Coco Gauff (4-1) are the top two seeds once again after their thrilling French Open final saw Gauff come out on top, but neither is the betting favorite coming in. That spot belongs to the 8-seed Iga Swiatek (12/5), as she's won five grand slam titles in her career, but has never gone beyond the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.
In total there are four American women in the top 10 seeds at Wimbledon, led by Gauff but with No. 3 Jessica Pegula (50-1), No. 6 Madison Keys (25-1) and No. 10 Emma Navarro (66-1) all looking for strong showings on the grass courts. Last year's champion, Barbora Krejcikova (50-1), is the No. 17 seed in this year's draw and could be a third round matchup for Navarro.
First-round matches at Wimbledon will begin on June 30. Below you can find details on how to watch the action and the first round matchups for all 64 seeds in the men's and women's draws.
How to watch 2025 Wimbledon
First Round dates: June 30 and July 1
Start time: 6 a.m. ET
TV: ESPN
Streaming: ESPN+/Disney+
First round matches for men's Wimbledon seeds
1. Jannik Sinner vs. Luca Nardi
2. Carlos Alcaraz vs. Fabio Fognini
3. Alexander Zverev vs. Arthur Rinderknech
4. Jack Draper vs. Sebastian Baez
5. Taylor Fritz vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard
6. Novak Djokovic vs. Alexandre Muller
7. Lorenzo Musetti vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili
8. Holger Rune vs. Nicolas Jarry
9. Daniil Medvedev vs. Benjamin Bonzi
10. Ben Shelton vs. Alex Bolt
11. Alex de Minaur vs. Roberto Carballes Baena
12. Francis Tiafoe vs. Elmer Moller
13. Tommy Paul vs. Johannus Monday
14. Andrey Rublev vs. Laslo Djere
15. Jakub Mensik vs. Hugo Gaston
16. Francisco Cerundolo vs. Nuno Borges
17. Karen Khachanov vs. Mackenzie McDonald
18. Ugo Humbert vs. Gael Monfils
19. Grigor Dimitrov vs. Yoshihito Nishioka
20. Alexei Popyrin vs. Arthur Ferry
21. Tomas Machac vs. Damir Dzumhur
22. Flavio Cobolli vs. Beibit Zhukayev
23. Jiri Lehecka vs. Hugo Dellien
24. Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Valentin Royer
25. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. James Duckworth
26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Brandon Holt
27. Denis Shapovalov v. Mariano Navone
28. Alexander Bublik vs. Jaume Munar
29. Brandon Nakashima vs. Yunchaokete Bu
30. Alex Michelsen vs. Miomir Kecmanovic
31. Tallon Griekspoor vs. Jenson Brooksby
32. Matteo Berrettini vs. Kamil Majchrzak
First round matches for women's Wimbledon seeds
1. Aryna Sabalenka vs. Carson Branstine
2. Coco Gauff vs. Dayana Yastremska
3. Jessica Pegula vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto
4. Jasmine Paolini vs. Anastasija Sevastova
5. Qinwen Zheng vs. Katerina Siniakova
6. Madison Keys vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse
7. Mirra Andreeva vs. Mayar Sherif
8. Iga Swiatek vs. Polina Kudermetova
9. Paula Badosa vs. Katie Boulter
10. Emma Navarro vs. Petra Kvitova
11. Elena Rybakina vs. Elina Avanesyan
12. Diana Shnaider vs. Moyuka Uchijima
13. Amanda Anisimova vs. Yulia Putintseva
14. Elina Svitolina vs. Anna Bondar
15. Karolina Muchova vs. Xinyu Wang
16. Daria Kasatkina vs. Emiliana Arango
17. Barbora Krejcikova vs. Alexandra Eala
18. Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Priscilla Hon
19. Liudmila Samsonova vs. Maya Joint
20. Jelena Ostapenko vs. Sonay Kartal
21. Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Rebecca Sramkova
22. Donna Vekic vs. Kimberly Birrell
23. Clara Tauson vs. Heather Watson
24. Elise Mertens vs. Linda Fruhvirtova
25. Magdalena Frech vs. Anastasia Potapova
26. Marta Kostyuk vs. Veronika Erjavec
27. Magda LInette vs. Elsa Jacquemot
28. Sofia Kenin vs. Taylor Townsend
29. Leylah Fernandez vs. Hanna Klugman
30. Linda Noskova vs. Bernarda Pera
31. Ashlyn Krueger vs. Mika Stojsavljevic
32. McCartney Kessler vs. Marketa Vondrousova