The third grand slam event of the tennis season is upon us, as the strawberries and cream are ready for the 2025 edition of The Championships Wimbledon.

After a French Open that produced rare finals matchups between the top two seeds in both the men's and women's draws, the question going into Wimbledon is who can prevent the same from happening on the grass courts in London.

Jannik Sinner (3/2 at BetMGM) and Carlos Alcaraz (3/2) are once again the top two seeds and the heavy favorites on the men's side, and appear on a collision course for a second straight grand slam final showdown. Alcaraz has won the last two Wimbledon titles and has dominated Sinner head-to-head recently, including the unbelievable comeback win in the final at Roland Garros.

The next closest challengers on the odds sheet are Alexander Zverev (11-1) and Novak Djokovic (12-1), while Jack Draper (20-1) will have the home crowd on his side as No. 4 seed, making him the highest ranked British man in the Wimbledon field since Andy Murray. There are two Americans with top 10 seeds in this year's Wimbledon draw, with No. 5 Taylor Fritz (50-1) and No. 10 Ben Shelton (50-1) hope to factor in to the second week conversation.

In the women's draw, Aryna Sabalenka (11/4) and Coco Gauff (4-1) are the top two seeds once again after their thrilling French Open final saw Gauff come out on top, but neither is the betting favorite coming in. That spot belongs to the 8-seed Iga Swiatek (12/5), as she's won five grand slam titles in her career, but has never gone beyond the quarterfinals at Wimbledon.

In total there are four American women in the top 10 seeds at Wimbledon, led by Gauff but with No. 3 Jessica Pegula (50-1), No. 6 Madison Keys (25-1) and No. 10 Emma Navarro (66-1) all looking for strong showings on the grass courts. Last year's champion, Barbora Krejcikova (50-1), is the No. 17 seed in this year's draw and could be a third round matchup for Navarro.

First-round matches at Wimbledon will begin on June 30. Below you can find details on how to watch the action and the first round matchups for all 64 seeds in the men's and women's draws.

How to watch 2025 Wimbledon

First Round dates: June 30 and July 1

Start time: 6 a.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+/Disney+

First round matches for men's Wimbledon seeds

1. Jannik Sinner vs. Luca Nardi

2. Carlos Alcaraz vs. Fabio Fognini

3. Alexander Zverev vs. Arthur Rinderknech

4. Jack Draper vs. Sebastian Baez

5. Taylor Fritz vs. Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard

6. Novak Djokovic vs. Alexandre Muller

7. Lorenzo Musetti vs. Nikoloz Basilashvili

8. Holger Rune vs. Nicolas Jarry

9. Daniil Medvedev vs. Benjamin Bonzi

10. Ben Shelton vs. Alex Bolt

11. Alex de Minaur vs. Roberto Carballes Baena

12. Francis Tiafoe vs. Elmer Moller

13. Tommy Paul vs. Johannus Monday

14. Andrey Rublev vs. Laslo Djere

15. Jakub Mensik vs. Hugo Gaston

16. Francisco Cerundolo vs. Nuno Borges

17. Karen Khachanov vs. Mackenzie McDonald

18. Ugo Humbert vs. Gael Monfils

19. Grigor Dimitrov vs. Yoshihito Nishioka

20. Alexei Popyrin vs. Arthur Ferry

21. Tomas Machac vs. Damir Dzumhur

22. Flavio Cobolli vs. Beibit Zhukayev

23. Jiri Lehecka vs. Hugo Dellien

24. Stefanos Tsitsipas vs. Valentin Royer

25. Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. James Duckworth

26. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs. Brandon Holt

27. Denis Shapovalov v. Mariano Navone

28. Alexander Bublik vs. Jaume Munar

29. Brandon Nakashima vs. Yunchaokete Bu

30. Alex Michelsen vs. Miomir Kecmanovic

31. Tallon Griekspoor vs. Jenson Brooksby

32. Matteo Berrettini vs. Kamil Majchrzak

First round matches for women's Wimbledon seeds

1. Aryna Sabalenka vs. Carson Branstine

2. Coco Gauff vs. Dayana Yastremska

3. Jessica Pegula vs. Elisabetta Cocciaretto

4. Jasmine Paolini vs. Anastasija Sevastova

5. Qinwen Zheng vs. Katerina Siniakova

6. Madison Keys vs. Elena-Gabriela Ruse

7. Mirra Andreeva vs. Mayar Sherif

8. Iga Swiatek vs. Polina Kudermetova

9. Paula Badosa vs. Katie Boulter

10. Emma Navarro vs. Petra Kvitova

11. Elena Rybakina vs. Elina Avanesyan

12. Diana Shnaider vs. Moyuka Uchijima

13. Amanda Anisimova vs. Yulia Putintseva

14. Elina Svitolina vs. Anna Bondar

15. Karolina Muchova vs. Xinyu Wang

16. Daria Kasatkina vs. Emiliana Arango

17. Barbora Krejcikova vs. Alexandra Eala

18. Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Priscilla Hon

19. Liudmila Samsonova vs. Maya Joint

20. Jelena Ostapenko vs. Sonay Kartal

21. Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Rebecca Sramkova

22. Donna Vekic vs. Kimberly Birrell

23. Clara Tauson vs. Heather Watson

24. Elise Mertens vs. Linda Fruhvirtova

25. Magdalena Frech vs. Anastasia Potapova

26. Marta Kostyuk vs. Veronika Erjavec

27. Magda LInette vs. Elsa Jacquemot

28. Sofia Kenin vs. Taylor Townsend

29. Leylah Fernandez vs. Hanna Klugman

30. Linda Noskova vs. Bernarda Pera

31. Ashlyn Krueger vs. Mika Stojsavljevic

32. McCartney Kessler vs. Marketa Vondrousova