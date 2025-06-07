After two runner-up finishes the previous three years, the third time was the charm for the Texas Longhorns, who captured the program's first national title after posting a 10-4 victory over Texas Tech in Game 3 of the 2025 Women's College World Series.

After two games that were each decided by one run, this game was really never in doubt. Texas jumped out to a 5-0 lead that was punctuated by Leighann Goode's three-run home run with two outs in the bottom of the first inning. The Longhorns' outburst led to NiJaree Canady -- Texas Tech's star pitcher who had never allowed five runs in an inning prior to Friday night -- being taken out of the game, thus ending her streak of 686 consecutive pitches dating back to super regionals.

With Chloe Riassetto pitching for Texas Tech, the Longhorns tacked onto their lead in the third when Katie Stewart's double to right center drove in Reese Atwood, who jump-started the scoring in the first inning with an RBI single (Stewart followed with an RBI single on the next at bat). Mia Scott's grand slam in the sixth inning extended the Longhorns' lead to 10-0. The sixth inning also saw Ashton Maloney establish a new single-season school record, previously held by Janae Jefferson, with her 92nd hit.

Needing three runs to extend the game, Texas Tech avoided the mercy rule by scoring three runs in the top of the fifth inning. After an unearned run gave the Red Raiders' their first run, Hailey Toney's two run RBI single extended the game while giving Texas Tech a temporary stay of execution.

Texas Tech scored again in the seventh inning, but the Longhorns got the necessary final three outs to capture the school's first national title.

Texas received another stellar performance in the circle from Teagan Kavan, who was named the tournament's Most Outstanding Player after not allowing a single earned run during the entire series.

Friday night capped off an entertaining series between the two teams. Texas took Game 1, 2-1, in a contest that saw pitchers Canady and Kavan combine to strike out 10 battlers while allowing just seven hits. The Longhorns' winning runs were provided by Atwood, whose single to left in the bottom of the sixth inning drove in teammates Kayden Henry and Scott, who reportedly played through a torn ACL.

In Game 2, Texas Tech led 4-1 entering the final frame before having to hang on for a one run win. Canady had another solid outing with six strikeouts, six hits and two earned runs allowed. The Red Raiders' offense was led by Mihyia Davis, who had a team-high two hits, scored the game's second run and reached base on an error that led to two runs (including the game-winning run) in the bottom of the sixth inning.

This season marked the Longhorns' eighth WCWS appearance and third in the last four years. In their first season in the SEC, Mike White's team started 39-3 before going just 7-7 during the final 14 games of the regular season. Texas re-gained its footing in the postseason, however, defeating Eastern Illinois, Michigan, UCF in the regionals, Clemson in the super regionals, and Florida, four-time defending champion Oklahoma (the team they had previously lost to twice in the WCWS) and Tennessee in the WCWS.

For Texas Tech, the 2025 season was extremely memorable. Led by first year coach Gerry Glasco, the Red Raiders captured their first Big 12 regular season and tournament titles before advancing to the WCWS for the first time in program history. A big reason for Texas Tech's breakout season was the performance of Canady, who recently signed a seven-figure NIL contract with the school. During her first season in Lubbock, Canady led the nation in wins, ERA and both batting average and slugging percentage allowed.