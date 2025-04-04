The 2025 Wood Memorial Stakes at Aqueduct Racetrack in New York City marks another important stop on the Road to the Kentucky Derby. Saturday's winner will receive 100 points, while second place receives 50 points. This race produced three Kentucky Derby winners in a four-year stretch in the early 2000s, so this remains an important stop for horses that could wind up being contenders at Churchill Downs. Rodriguez, trained by Bob Baffert, is the 5-2 favorite in the 2025 Wood Memorial odds. Other 2025 Wood Memorial contenders include Captain Cook (7-2), Grande (5-1) and Sand Devil (8-1).

Captain Cook is coming off a win in the Withers Stakes and is proven at this distance. Which 2025 Wood Memorial horses should you back with your 2025 Wood Memorial bets? Post time for Saturday's race is 6:10 p.m. ET. With talented three-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and insider Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Wood Memorial picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the last two years, Yu nailed the winners of the Pegasus World Cup, Santa Anita Derby, Apple Blossom Handicap, Met Mile, Breeders' Cup Classic, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, Saudi Cup, San Felipe Stakes and Arkansas Derby, among others. She also nailed the race-day result of the Kentucky Derby in 2021 and 2023. Anyone who has followed her on these picks is way up.

Now, Yu has handicapped the 2025 Wood Memorial lineup, made her picks and constructed her best bets. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2025 Wood Memorial predictions

One surprise: Yu's top pick is not Rodriguez, even though he is the betting favorite at 5-2. While Yu is not going to leave Rodriguez off her tickets, she does have concerns about the size of the field and the price. Rodriguez is taking off the blinkers for the first time in his career following a pair of disappointing performances.

He finished second in the Robert B. Lewis (G3) in February before finishing third in the San Felipe (G2) in March. The son of Authentic is taking the inside post against the biggest field he has faced in his young career. Yu says Rodriguez is "still a little immature," and she is targeting a different horse with her pick to win this race. You can see all of Yu's 2025 Wood Memorial bets here.

How to make 2025 Wood Memorial picks

Instead, Yu's top pick is a horse who was "bred to want the distance." She is including this horse in her 2025 Wood Memorial bets, and so should you. She's sharing which 2025 Wood Memorial horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2025 Wood Memorial? And which horse shocks at Aqueduct Racetrack? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Wood Memorial 2025, all from the Santa Anita-based racing insider who nailed the Breeders' Cup Classic, and find out.

2025 Wood Memorial odds, contenders