The Wood Memorial has been around for 100 years and continues to serve as a key prep race for the Kentucky Derby. Saturday's race at Aqueduct Racetrack at 6:10 p.m. ET marks the final New York stop in the Road to the Kentucky Derby series. There have been 20 Wood Memorial horses who have gone on to win the Derby, including six Triple Crown winners. Three Kentucky Derby winners have come out of the Wood Memorial since 2000, and Mo Donegal won the 2022 Belmont Stakes after winning this race. Rodriguez is the 5-2 favorite in the 2025 Wood Memorial odds, while Captain Cook is 7-2 on the horse racing odds board. Should you back either of them with your 2025 Wood Memorial prediction? With talented three-year-olds set to enter the starting gate on Saturday, you'll want to see what Santa Anita-based racing reporter and insider Michelle Yu has to say before making any 2025 Wood Memorial picks.

Few people in racing are as well-connected as Yu. An on-air host and reporter who has provided racing analysis for TVG, HRTV and the Breeders' Cup, Yu has spent a lifetime in racing. Prior to her television career, she worked for trainers Steve Asmussen and Ron Moquett. She also is married to Santa Anita-based trainer Ryan Hanson.

Yu also has tremendous handicapping chops. In the last two years, Yu nailed the winners of the Pegasus World Cup, Santa Anita Derby, Apple Blossom Handicap, Met Mile, Breeders' Cup Classic, Robert B. Lewis Stakes, Saudi Cup, San Felipe Stakes and Arkansas Derby, among others. She also nailed the race-day result of the Kentucky Derby in 2021 and 2023. Anyone who has followed her on these picks is way up.

One surprise: Yu's top pick is not Rodriguez, even though he is the betting favorite at 5-2. Rodriguez has the top Beyer speed figure (101) in the field, but he has not won a stakes race in his young career. He has also not cracked a 100 Brisnet speed figure, while Captain Cook and Hill Road have both reached that mark.

Rodriguez finished second in the Robert B. Lewis on Feb. 1 before finishing third in the San Felipe (G2) on March 1. This is the largest field that he has faced, and he is breaking off the inside post. Yu is not leaving Rodriguez off her tickets, but she is going in a different direction with her pick to win the Wood Memorial. You can see all of Yu's 2025 Wood Memorial bets here.

