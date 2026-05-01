Those aiming to place wagers on Friday's 2026 Kentucky Oaks can use the 1/ST BET Kentucky Oaks promo code 500BET, which gives new 1/ST BET users up to $500 in wagering credits. Brad Cox's Good Cheer won the Oaks last year, and he'll try to repeat this year with Prom Queen in the 2026 Kentucky Oaks field. Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here:

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2026 Kentucky Oaks betting preview

Cox is a three-time winner of this event, including last year's Kentucky Oaks, and while he has a horse in the field in Prom Queen, it was announced recently that Life of Joy, who was No. 2 in the points leaderboard leading up to the 2026 Kentucky Oaks, will not run in the race. That puts a damper on Cox's bid for a repeat title, and Prom Queen is 8-1, tied for the fourth-shortest odds in the field.

The favorite is Zany, a 4-1 favorite who is trained by Todd Pletcher. Pletcher has trained two Derby winners over his career and has also won the Kentucky Oaks. That came back in 2021 with Malathaat. Zany's jockey for this race is Irad Ortiz Jr., who will also ride the Derby favorite on Saturday.

Michael McCarthy's Meaning is another top contender in the field at 5-1, the second-shortest odds among all races, trailing only Zany. Percy's Bar, trained by Ben Colebrook, most recently won the Central Bank Ashland Stakes in early April. Claim up to $500 in wagering credits at 1/ST BET here:

Rules and responsible gaming

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