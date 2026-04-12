The red and white are well represented as All Elite Wrestling touches down in Canada. AEW Dynasty takes place on Sunday with Canadian legends Kenny Omega, Chris Jericho, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage on the card.

AEW Dynasty is a convergence of the past, present and future in professional wrestling. The main event perfectly encapsulates that. MJF, one of only 10 wrestlers to win two world titles before the age of 30, takes on Omega, considered one of the best in-ring performers of his generation.

It's been 25 years since Copeland and Cage -- wrestling as Edge and Christian in the WWE at the time -- were tag team champions. They put their difference aside to recapture that glory against FTR, one of today's best teams. Future Hall of Famer Jericho hasn't wrestled since last year's Dynasty. He returns on Sunday against former national champion Ricochet.

Other notable matches include Will Ospreay's first pay-per-view appearance after neck surgery, challenging multi-time world champion Jon Moxley for the continental title. Thekla continues her hot reign as women's world champion, plus Tommaso Ciampa and others compete in a casino gauntlet match for the vacant TNT title.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Saturday night.

Watch 2026 AEW Dynasty

Date: Sunday, April 12

Location: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: HBO Max, Prime Video, DAZN, PPV.com, Fubo, YouTube, DIRECTV, Sling TV, and DISH Network

2026 AEW Dynasty match card

AEW World Championship -- MJF (c) vs. Kenny Omega

MJF (c) vs. Kenny Omega Chris Jericho vs. Ricochet

AEW Tag Team Championship -- FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Cope & Cage (Adam Copeland & Christian Cage)

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) (c) vs. Cope & Cage (Adam Copeland & Christian Cage) The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) vs. The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada & Konosuke Takeshita)

Continental Championship -- Jon Moxley (c) vs. Will Ospreay

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Will Ospreay Andrade El Idolo vs. Darby Allin

AEW Women's World Championship -- Thekla (c) vs. Jamie Hayter

Thekla (c) vs. Jamie Hayter Vacant TNT Championship -- Tommaso Ciampa vs. Rush vs. more TBA (Casino Gauntlet match)

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Rush vs. more TBA (Casino Gauntlet match) Alex Windsor vs. Marina Shafir*

*Denotes pre-show match