"Hangman" Adam Page has a significant advantage against MJF, but the consequences of losing are dire. Their grudge match headlines All Elite Wrestling's return to Los Angeles with AEW Revolution.

MJF vs. Page will be contested under a Texas Deathmatch stipulation. The match has been a Page specialty -- he notably defeated Jon Moxley for the title at last year's tentpole All In event. Page has agreed to never challenge for the world title again if he loses to MJF this weekend.

Revolution features a whopping 13 matches, with 10 on pay-per-view. Among the popular stars on PPV are the continental champion Moxley, "Timeless" Toni Storm, Swerve Strickland, Brody King, Kazuchika Okada and Andrade El Idolo. More than 10,000 fans will reportedly congregate at Crypto.com Arena for Sunday's event.

The remaining three matches air for free on the "Zero Hour" pre-show, streaming on AEW's official YouTube channel. Two of them are title matches. Ricochet has his back against the wall, defending the national title against 20 other wrestlers in a battle royal. Willow Nightingale defends the TBS title against Lena Kross before they rendezvous in a women's tag team title match on PPV. "Zero Hour" also welcomes back "Big Boom!" A.J. of Costco Guys fame.

Below is how you can catch all the action on Sunday night

Watch 2026 AEW Revolution

Date: Sunday, March 15

Location: Crypto.com Arena -- Los Angeles

Start time: 8 p.m. ET

Watch live: HBO Max, Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube

2026 AEW Revolution match card

AEW World Championship -- MJF (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page (Texas Deathmatch)

MJF (c) vs. "Hangman" Adam Page (Texas Deathmatch) Brody King vs. Swerve Strickland



Continental Championship -- Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita (No Time Limit match)

Jon Moxley vs. Konosuke Takeshita (No Time Limit match) Andrade El Idolo vs. Bandido

AEW World Tag Team Championships -- FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson)

FTR (Cash Wheeler & Dax Harwood) vs. The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson & Nick Jackson) "Timeless" Toni Storm vs. Marina Shafir

AEW Women's World Championship -- Thekla (c) vs. Kris Statlander (Two out of Three Falls match)

Thekla (c) vs. Kris Statlander (Two out of Three Falls match) Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy, and Roderick Strong vs. The Dogs (David Finlay, Clark Connors & Gabe Kidd)

AEW World Trios Championships -- The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) (c) vs. Mistico and JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & "Speedball" Mike Bailey)

The Don Callis Family (Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) (c) vs. Mistico and JetSpeed (Kevin Knight & "Speedball" Mike Bailey) AEW Women's World Tag Team Championships -- The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) (c) vs. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross.

The Babes of Wrath (Harley Cameron & Willow Nightingale) (c) vs. Megan Bayne and Lena Kross. Boom & Doom ("Big Boom!" A.J. & Q.T. Marshall) vs. The Infantry (Capt. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo)*

TBS Championship -- Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Lena Kross*

Willow Nightingale (c) vs. Lena Kross* National Championship -- Ricochet (c) vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. 19 TBA (Blackjack Battle Royal)*

*Denotes "Zero Hour" pre-show match