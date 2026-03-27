Renegade, who is trained by Todd Pletcher, can become one of the favorites to win the Kentucky Derby when he leaves the starting gate in the 2026 Arkansas Derby at Oaklawn Park in Hot Springs, Ark. Renegade has one win, two second-place finishes and one third in four career starts two years after being purchased for $975,000. Renegade enters as the 3-2 morning-line favorite in the Arkansas Derby odds. Other favorites include Silent Tactic (5-2), Litmus Test (5-1) and Blackout Time (6-1), among the eight Arkansas Derby horses.

Post time for the Arkansas Derby 2026 is set for 7:48 p.m. ET. Before making any 2026 Arkansas Derby picks, be sure to see the horse racing predictions and futures bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing analyst Michelle Yu.

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Yu started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes. She also hit the exacta in the Kentucky Derby. And in August she hit the Fierceness-Journalism exacta in the Pacific Classic. Anyone who has followed her on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Arkansas Derby approaching and horse racing odds on the board, Yu is sharing her 2026 Arkansas Derby betting picks and 2026 Arkansas Derby predictions over at SportsLine. Go here to see them.

Top 2026 Arkansas Derby predictions

One of Yu's surprising 2026 Arkansas Derby picks: She is not high on Litmus Test at 5-1 despite his win at the 2025 Los Alamitos Futurity in December.

"As the outside speed, Litmus Test has drawn well in the No. 9 hole," Menez said. "But note: Jockey Flavien Prat jumps off to ride another 3-year-old in Florida. Litmus Test had everything his own way in the Rebel Stakes and still was no match for the top pair. Trainer Bob Baffert is taking the blinkers off, but, with only one other big speed horse in this race, Litmus Test should still be on or near the lead. He could pick up another check, but I don't like him on top. See who to back at SportsLine, and see the latest TwinSpires offer code here.

How to make 2026 Arkansas Derby picks, bets

Moreover Yu's top pick is a horse who should handle the nine-furlong distance with "no problem." She also is high on a big double-digit longshot who is "capable of getting a piece at a price." Yu is sharing which horse it is, along with her entire projected 2026 Arkansas Derby leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Arkansas Derby 2026, and which huge double-digit longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Arkansas Derby odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Arkansas Derby.

2026 Arkansas Derby odds