2026 Belmont Stakes live updates: Race time, horses, odds, results for the final leg of the Triple Crown

This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.

Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo and trainer Cherie DeVaux will try to extend their dreamlike Triple Crown when the starting gate opens for the 2026 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York. Five weeks ago at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Golden Tempo rallied from last to first to win the Run for the Roses and make DeVaux the first woman to train a Derby winner. The connections of the horse decided to skip the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, to point for the Belmont.

For Saturday Golden Tempo is the 9-2 third choice on the Belmont Stakes morning line. Renegade, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby, is the 2-1 morning-line favorite. Chief Wallabee, who finished fourth in the Derby, is the 3-1 second choice in the nine-horse Belmont Stakes field.

The Belmont Stakes is the 13th race on a loaded 14-race card that features seven stakes races, including six Grade 1s. Post time for the Belmont is 7:04 p.m. ET.

Follow this page for all the live updates, results and much more from the final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

Where to watch the 2026 Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 6

Post time: 7:04 p.m. ET

Location: Saratoga Race Course -- Saratoga Springs, New York

TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)