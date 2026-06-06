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2026 Belmont Stakes live updates: Race time, horses, odds, results for the final leg of the Triple Crown

Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo is back as the horse looks to make some history in winning two legs of the Triple Crown

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Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo and trainer Cherie DeVaux will try to extend their dreamlike Triple Crown when the starting gate opens for the 2026 Belmont Stakes on Saturday at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York. Five weeks ago at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky., Golden Tempo rallied from last to first to win the Run for the Roses and make DeVaux the first woman to train a Derby winner. The connections of the horse decided to skip the second leg of the Triple Crown, the Preakness Stakes, to point for the Belmont.

For Saturday Golden Tempo is the 9-2 third choice on the Belmont Stakes morning line. Renegade, who finished second in the Kentucky Derby, is the 2-1 morning-line favorite. Chief Wallabee, who finished fourth in the Derby, is the 3-1 second choice in the nine-horse Belmont Stakes field. 

The Belmont Stakes is the 13th race on a loaded 14-race card that features seven stakes races, including six Grade 1s. Post time for the Belmont is 7:04 p.m. ET.

Follow this page for all the live updates, results and much more from the final leg of horse racing's Triple Crown.

Where to watch the 2026 Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 6
Post time: 7:04 p.m. ET
Location: Saratoga Race Course -- Saratoga Springs, New York
TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)

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Book'em Danno outduels Bentornato to win the True North

In the battle between the country's two best sprinters, Book'em Danno surged past reigning Breeders' Cup Sprint champion Bentornato in the late stages to win the True North Stakes on the Belmont Stakes undercard at Saratoga Race Course. Sent off at 9-5 odds, Book'em Danno sat off the pace set by Bentornato and then rallied past both that rival and 21-1 longshot Listenupshance to win by three-quarters of a length.

The matchup between the two sprinters hopefully is just the first of many this year. The two looked destined to meet in last year's Breeders' Cup Sprint, but the connections of Book'em Danno decided to bypass the biggest sprint race of the year, drawing much criticism. Bentornato ended up dominating that race.

Gene Menez
June 6, 2026, 7:44 PM
Jun. 06, 2026, 3:44 pm EDT
 
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June 6, 2026, 7:43 PM
Jun. 06, 2026, 3:43 pm EDT
 
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@BelmontStakes via Twitter
June 6, 2026, 7:43 PM
Jun. 06, 2026, 3:43 pm EDT
 
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Longshots thriving at Saratoga

Saturday has been a day for longshot lovers so far at Saratoga Race Course.

Through seven races, four winners have paid at least $20 on a $2 win bet: My Gun's Loaded ($38.02) in Race 1, Bonus Move ($30.42) in Race 3, Marketplaceofideas ($20.92) in Race 5 and Buttah ($60.66) in Race 6. The big prices helped generate a massive payout for the early Pick 5 ending in Race 5, at $34,668.81.

Gene Menez
June 6, 2026, 7:20 PM
Jun. 06, 2026, 3:20 pm EDT
 
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Longshot Bonus Move, jockey Paco Lopez win Race 3 on turf

Longshot Bonus Move went gate-to-wire to win Race 3 on the turf, continuing a trend of speed horses doing well on the grass this week at Saratoga Race Course. Sent off at 14-1, Bonus Move held off the late rally by Ejtimaa to win by a nose. Bonus Move paid $30.42 to win.

Lopez's victory bodes well for later in the card. In the Jaipur Stakes (4:13 p.m. ET), Paco will ride another longshot speed horse on the turf, Governor Sam, who is 15-1 on the morning line.

Gene Menez
June 6, 2026, 4:33 PM
Jun. 06, 2026, 12:33 pm EDT
 
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Longshot My Gun's Loaded wins Race 1

Fireworks opened Belmont Stakes day. My Gun's Loaded, an 18-1 longshot and the longest shot in a seven-horse field, won Race 1 at Saratoga Race Course. Trained by Chad Brown and ridden by Manny Franco, My Gun's Loaded rallied four-wide around the far turn to win the seven-furlong sprint on the dirt drawing away. The win was the seventh already this week for Franco.

My Gun's Loaded ended up paying $38.02 to win.

Gene Menez
June 6, 2026, 3:13 PM
Jun. 06, 2026, 11:13 am EDT
 
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Renegade to be heavy Belmont Stakes favorite based on early betting

Kentucky Derby runner-up Renegade was installed as the 2-1 favorite for the Belmont Stakes on Monday, but early wagering suggests that Renegade backers will get far less than 2-1.

Marshall Gramm, a horse owner, champion handicapper and professor of economics at Rhodes College, has calculated the imputed win odds for the Belmont Stakes based on the New York Stakes-Belmont Stakes double will-pays, which, while not perfect, often give a close approximation of the odds. Gramm's calculations have Renegade as a 1.25-1 favorite for the Belmont.

Emerging Market (4.30-1), Chief Wallabee (4.57-1) and Commandment (4.96-1) are in a three-way battle to be the second choice. Meanwhile Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo (10.64-1) is receiving little support.

Here are the full imputed win odds.


HorseImputed odds
1Vitruvian Man95.40
2Powershift17.49
3Chief Wallabee4.57
4Renegade1.25
5Ottinho70.39
6Growth Equity20.40
7Commandment4.96
8Emerging Market4.30
9Golden Tempo10.64
Gene Menez
June 6, 2026, 2:49 PM
Jun. 06, 2026, 10:49 am EDT
 
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Chance of rain on Belmont Stakes day

The final leg of the Triple Crown takes place today when the starting gate opens for the 2026 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in upstate New York. The Belmont is the 13th race on a loaded 14-race card that features seven stakes races, including six Grade 1s.

The forecast for Saturday is a high of 85 with a chance of rain in the afternoon.

Racing begins with Race 1 at 11 a.m. ET. Post time for the Belmont is 7:04 p.m. ET.

Gene Menez
June 6, 2026, 1:11 PM
Jun. 06, 2026, 9:11 am EDT
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