2026 Belmont Stakes live updates: Race time, horses, odds, results for the final leg of the Triple Crown

Book'em Danno outduels Bentornato to win the True North
In the battle between the country's two best sprinters, Book'em Danno surged past reigning Breeders' Cup Sprint champion Bentornato in the late stages to win the True North Stakes on the Belmont Stakes undercard at Saratoga Race Course. Sent off at 9-5 odds, Book'em Danno sat off the pace set by Bentornato and then rallied past both that rival and 21-1 longshot Listenupshance to win by three-quarters of a length.
The matchup between the two sprinters hopefully is just the first of many this year. The two looked destined to meet in last year's Breeders' Cup Sprint, but the connections of Book'em Danno decided to bypass the biggest sprint race of the year, drawing much criticism. Bentornato ended up dominating that race.