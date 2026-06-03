2026 Belmont Stakes odds, date, predictions: Expert who called 4 of last 8 winners reveals horse racing picks

After fading down the stretch at the Kentucky Derby, Renegade looks to rebound at Saturday's 2026 Belmont Stakes. The 2-1 favorite has typically fared well at smaller tracks and will look to take advantage of the 1 ¼-mile Saratoga Race Course, as Belmont Park is undergoing renovations and features a 1 ½-mile track. Since taking third in his first race last August, Renegade has finished no lower than second at tracks shorter than 1 ½ miles. He has posted wins at the 2026 Arkansas Derby in March and at the Sam F. Davis in February.

Besides Renegade, other favorites include Chief Wallabee at 3-1 and Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo at 9-2. Other contenders include Commandment and Emerging Market, both at 6-1. Before making any 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 11 of the last 22 Preakness winners and predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last eight years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Belmont Stakes field set, Demling is sharing his 2026 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise in Demling's 2026 Belmont Stakes picks: He is fading Golden Tempo at 9-2. Golden Tempo stunned the world when he rallied from the back of the pack to overtake Renegade to win the 2026 Kentucky Derby. After skipping the Preakness Stakes, can the Cherie DeVaux trained colt repeat his Churchill Downs heroics?

Demling isn't so sure and is turning his attention elsewhere. "Yes, the Derby winner is a very nice horse and race a monster race under the Twin Spires at Churchill Downs," Demling told SportsLine. "But I don't believe the set up of this race will be anything like it was in the Derby, which was perfect for a deep closer." See which horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an epic double-digit longshot who a legendary trainer is "very high on." Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who has nailed four of the last eight winners.

2026 Belmont Stakes odds