2026 Belmont Stakes odds, date, predictions: Expert who called 4 of last 8 winners unveils horse racing picks

Due to major renovations at historic Belmont Park, the 2026 Belmont Stakes -- the third leg of the Triple Crown -- has been relocated upstate to Saratoga Race Course. To accommodate the move, the Belmont Stakes distance has been trimmed from its traditional 1½ miles to 1¼ miles, the same as the Kentucky Derby. The change levels the playing field and adds emphasis on the horses that performed well five weeks earlier at Churchill Downs. Claim your exclusive TwinSpires $400 signup offer here with promo code CBSSPORTS, which is higher than what's available to the general public:

As a result, the latest Belmont Stakes odds heavily favor Derby runners. Renegade is at 2-1 after taking second at the Derby. Chief Wallabee is at 3-1 odds, with Commandment at 6-1. Derby winner Golden Tempo slots in third in the Belmont Stakes odds at 9-2. Before making any 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 11 of the last 22 Preakness winners and predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last eight years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Belmont Stakes field set, Demling is sharing his 2026 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise in Demling's 2026 Belmont Stakes picks: He is fading Golden Tempo at 9-2. Golden Tempo has never finished outside the Top 3 for trainer Cherie DeVaux.

But Demling believes the Derby was perfectly set up for a closer such as Golden Tempo. That race featured 18 horses and lots of traffic that kept the fastest contenders at bay. The Belmont Stakes field is half the size. Demling doesn't believe Golden Tempo matches up with the other elite racers if they all get a clear path. With so many Belmont Stakes contenders in the mix, Demling can't choose them all. Golden Tempo is pushed down his board for other key contenders. See which horses to back at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an epic double-digit longshot who a legendary trainer is "very high on." Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who has nailed four of the last eight winners.

2026 Belmont Stakes odds