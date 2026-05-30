2026 Belmont Stakes odds, date, predictions: Expert who hit 4 of last 8 winners shares horse racing picks

After skipping the Preakness Stakes, Kentucky Derby champion Golden Tempo is poised to make his return to the track for the 2026 Belmont Stakes, set for Saturday, June 6, at Saratoga Race Course, nearly 200 miles north of the usual Belmont Park due to renovations. It's the final jewel of the Triple Crown.

While the classic Belmont distance is traditionally 1 ½ miles, the 2026 running has been shortened to 1 ¼ miles due to the race venue. That's the same length as the Kentucky Derby. Of the nine probable Belmont Stakes horses in the field, six of them were at Churchill Downs on May 2. Among them is Renegade, the 2-1 favorite in the latest Belmont Stakes. Golden Tempo, at 3-1, is right behind Renegade on the Belmont Stakes odds board. Before making any 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 11 of the last 22 Preakness winners and predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last eight years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Belmont Stakes field set, Demling is sharing his 2026 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions

One notable surprise from Demling's detailed writeup at SportsLine: Golden Tempo is not part of his Belmont Stakes picks. The Cherie DeVaux-trained colt rallied from last place for an improbable Kentucky Derby victory. The horse skipped the Preakness Stakes to be ready for the similarly distanced Belmont, but Demling isn't feeling it.

"Yes, the Derby winner is a very nice horse and raced a monster race under the Twin Spires at Churchill Downs," Demling told SportsLine. "But I don't believe the setup of this race will be anything like it was in the Derby, which was perfect for a deep closer." See which horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an epic longshot who "will make a big jump" to win it all. Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who has nailed four of the last eight winners.

2026 Belmont Stakes odds