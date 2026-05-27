2026 Belmont Stakes odds, date, predictions: Expert who hit 4 of last 8 winners unveils horse racing picks

The 2026 Belmont Stakes will be contested on Saturday, June 6 over 1 1/4 miles at Saratoga Race Course. This marks the ninth time that The Third Jewel of the Triple Crown will be 1 1/4 miles, and last year saw Sovereignty set a speed record at that distance. The Belmont Stakes 2026 could be the final time this race is held at this distance with it set to return to 1 1/2 miles upon its move back to Belmont Park next year. So, which Belmont horses could challenge Sovereignty's speed record of 2:00.69 at this length?

Golden Tempo had the fastest time in winning the Kentucky Derby, and he's at 3-1 per the 2026 Belmont Stakes odds. The favorite is the Derby runner-up Renegade (2-1). Other horse racing contenders for the Test of Champions include Chief Wallabee (9-2) and Commandment (6-1). Before making any 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 11 of the last 22 Preakness winners and predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last eight years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Belmont Stakes field set, Demling is sharing his 2026 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions

For the 2026 Belmont Stakes, we can tell you that Demling is fading Golden Tempo (3-1), even though the Kentucky Derby winner is well-rested after skipping the Preakness. The horse had failed to win either of his two prior starts before the Derby, not even finishing in the top two despite not facing the strongest of fields. You can't ignore his shocking win at Churchill Downs, but you can't rely on the last-to-first rally he pulled off with confidence.

With skipping the Preakness, Golden Tempo will have five weeks of rest, which is less than what he had before the Derby. He had five or fewer weeks in each of his prior two races -- both G2 starts -- and placed third in each. Cadence matters in horse racing as Golden Tempo may not be at his peak for The Third Jewel of the Triple Crown. See which horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an epic longshot who "will make a big jump" to win it all. Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who has nailed four of the last eight winners.

2026 Belmont Stakes odds