2026 Belmont Stakes odds, horses, time, predictions: Expert who called 4 of past 8 winners makes picks

The third jewel of the Triple Crown will sparkle under the elms at Saratoga Race Course, and it's carrying a distinct Kentucky Derby vibe with it. With major renovations underway at Belmont Park, the 158th running of the 2026 Belmont Stakes has shifted upstate to Saratoga Springs for the 7:04 p.m. ET post time on Saturday. That means the "Test of the Champion" is no longer the grueling mile-and-a-half marathon fans have known for generations. Instead, it's been shortened to 1¼ miles -- exactly the same distance as the Kentucky Derby. Claim your exclusive TwinSpires $400 signup offer here with promo code CBSSPORTS, which is higher than what's available to the general public:

As a result, the latest Belmont Stakes odds are heavily favoring Derby veterans. Renegade is at 2-1 after taking second at the Derby. Chief Wallabee is at 3-1 odds, with Derby champion Golden Tempo at 9-2. Commandment and Emerging Market are each at 6-1. Before making any 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 11 of the last 22 Preakness winners and predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last eight years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Belmont Stakes field set, Demling is sharing his 2026 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise in Demling's 2026 Belmont Stakes picks: Demling is not high on Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo (9-2). Despite the Cherie DeVaux trainee's record - Golden Tempo has never finished worse than third in five career starts - Demling believes the colt benefited from perfect circumstances in Louisville.

The 18-horse Derby featured a contested pace that set up ideally for a closer, allowing Golden Tempo to rally from last with an eye-catching, albeit unlikely, victory. Demling expects a much different scenario at Saratoga with only nine horses and far less chance of a dramatic last-to-first explosion. With several stronger contenders in the mix, Golden Tempo could be the horse left out of Demling's top selections. See which horses to back at SportsLine. Claim your exclusive TwinSpires $400 signup offer here with promo code CBSSPORTS, which is higher than what's available to the general public:

How to make 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an epic double-digit longshot who a legendary trainer is "very high on." Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who has nailed four of the last eight winners.

2026 Belmont Stakes odds