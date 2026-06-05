2026 Belmont Stakes odds, horses, time, predictions: Expert who called 4 of past 8 winners releases picks

Renegade's status as the 2-1 favorite for the 2026 Belmont Stakes will lead many to immediately bypass the colt with horse racing bets. That's because the betting favorite has prevailed in only seven of the last 30 editions of the Belmont (23.3%). On the other hand, double-digit longshots have won 12 of the last 30 runnings of the race (40%) entering the Belmont Stakes 2026 on Saturday at 7:04 p.m. ET. There are four double-digit longshots in this year's field, meaning horse racing bettors will have some decisions to make. Claim your exclusive TwinSpires $400 signup offer here with promo code CBSSPORTS, which is higher than what's available to the general public:

Among those longshots are Powershift and Growth Equity, both at 12-1, along with Ottinho (20-1) and Vitruvian Man (30-1). As for the favorite according to the 2026 Belmont Stakes odds, Renegade (2-1) is hoping to reverse recent trends that aren't in his favor. Before making any 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Jody Demling.

A fixture in the horse racing world who has been writing about, talking about and betting on races for years, Demling hit the top three finishers in the 2025 Kentucky Derby in the correct order. He also called 11 of the last 22 Preakness winners and predicted the winner of the Belmont Stakes four of the last eight years, including an exacta in 2022 with Mo Donegal and Nest. Anyone who has followed him on horse racing betting sites could be way up.

Now, with the 2026 Belmont Stakes field set, Demling is sharing his 2026 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise in Demling's 2026 Belmont Stakes picks: He is fading Golden Tempo at 9-2. He had a highly improbable last-to-first victory at the Kentucky Derby in which the 18-horse field and pace played a role in the results. Demling doesn't see a race with half as many starters and just one true speed horse will benefit Golden Tempo this time around. "I still don't believe he's the best of this bunch and I don't think he gets a perfect set up here like he did at Churchill," Demling told SportsLine.

Also working against Golden Tempo is drawing the No. 9 post. It hasn't produced a winner over the last 20 years and is the only post numbered 1-9 that is winless over that span. There have even been three winners from double-digit posts over the last two decades as Golden Tempo's connections couldn't have been thrilled about drawing unlucky No. 9. See which horses to back at SportsLine. Claim your exclusive TwinSpires $400 signup offer here with promo code CBSSPORTS, which is higher than what's available to the general public:

How to make 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Demling is especially high on an epic double-digit longshot who a legendary trainer is "very high on." Anyone who backs this sleeper pick could hit it big. Demling is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2026, and which stunning longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Demling's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who has nailed four of the last eight winners.

2026 Belmont Stakes odds