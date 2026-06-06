2026 Belmont Stakes predictions, horses, odds, post positions: Surprising picks from elite racing expert

The 2026 Belmont Stakes goes to post on Saturday but with a fresh twist as the final leg of the Triple Crown. Relocated to historic Saratoga Race Course while Belmont Park undergoes renovations, the Grade 1 event will be run at 1¼ miles -- matching the Kentucky Derby distance instead of the traditional 1½ miles. The nine-horse field features a strong Derby rematch, with Renegade listed as the 2-1 favorite in the 2026 Belmont Stakes odds. Post time is set for 7:04 p.m. ET. Bet the Belmont Stakes with the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS and get an exclusive $400 bonus, double the regular offer:

Renegade leads a strong group of Belmont Stakes contenders that includes Chief Wallabee (3-1), Golden Tempo (9-2), Commandment (6-1), and Emerging Market (6-1), all solidly in the mix for this $2 million Saratoga showdown. Before making any 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, you'll want to see the 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions from SportsLine's Michelle Yu.

She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes. She also hit the exacta in the 2025 Kentucky Derby. In August she hit the Fierceness-Journalism exacta in the Pacific Classic, and in March 2026 she nailed the Renegade-Silent Tactic-Taptastic trifecta in the Arkansas Derby.

Now, with the 2026 Belmont Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Yu is sharing her 2026 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Chief Wallabee at 3-1, one of the premier Belmont Stakes 2026 contenders. Trainer Bill Mott has positioned Chief Wallabee to be his choice for the trainer to win a second-straight Belmont Stakes, this after guiding Sovereignty to the win last June.

But it can be argued that Chief Wallabee isn't progressing. The horse has finished first, then second, then third, then fourth in four career races, with impressive-but-stagnant speed scores. The wise guy horse is back," Yu delated in her writeup at SportsLine. "...I feel like we are always making excuses for him. He has had a few opportunities to run a big one, but he might not quite measure up to the best of this crop. He's likely for a nibble though." See which other 2026 Belmont Stakes horses to back at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Belmont Stakes picks

Instead, Yu's top pick is a horse who should be "effective" regardless of the pace. She's also high on a massive double-digit longshot who "should sit a lovely trip." She's sharing which 2026 Belmont Stakes horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2026 Belmont Stakes? What double-digit longshot is a must-back, and how has Yu constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the Santa Anita-based racing insider who has a long history of success in the Belmont Stakes, and find out.

2026 Belmont Stakes odds, post positions