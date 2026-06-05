2026 Belmont Stakes predictions, horses, odds, posts: Surprising picks from elite handicapper

The Belmont Stakes has historically been kind to the odds-on favorite. Of the 157 previous Belmont Stakes races, the betting favorite has won 66 times (42%). For the 2026 Belmont Stakes, Renegade enters as the 2-1 favorite. Saturday's race is set for approximately 7:04 p.m. ET from Saratoga Race Course from Saratoga Springs, N.Y. Bet the Belmont Stakes with the TwinSpires promo code CBSSPORTS and get an exclusive $400 bonus, double the regular offer:

Besides Renegade, other favorites in the 2026 Belmont Stakes odds include Chief Wallabee (3-1), Golden Tempo (9-2), Commandment (6-1) and Emerging Market (6-1). Before making any 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, you'll want to see the 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions from SportsLine's Michelle Yu.

She started off 2025 by correctly going all-in on Citizen Bull to win the Robert B. Lewis Stakes, and she also predicted Forever Young's win in the Saudi Cup, Journalism's win in the San Felipe Stakes, Sandman's win in the Arkansas Derby and Mindframe's win in the Churchill Downs Stakes. She also hit the exacta in the 2025 Kentucky Derby. In August she hit the Fierceness-Journalism exacta in the Pacific Classic, and in March 2026 she nailed the Renegade-Silent Tactic-Taptastic trifecta in the Arkansas Derby.

Now, with the 2026 Belmont Stakes post positions set and odds on the board, Yu is sharing her 2026 Belmont Stakes betting picks and 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions over at SportsLine. You can head to SportsLine now to see them.

Top 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions

One surprise: Yu is fading Chief Wallabee at 3-1. Yu doesn't think the colt measures up to the competition and has found value elsewhere. After starting his career off with a win at the MSW race at Gulfstream Park in January, he has consistently fallen off each ensuing race. He was second at the Fountain of Youth, third at the Florida Derby and fourth at the Kentucky Derby.

"The wise guy horse is back," Yu told SportsLine. "He had a rough trip in the Kentucky Derby but persevered to finish fourth. I feel like we are always making excuses for him. He has had a few opportunities to run a big one, but he might not quite measure up to the best of this crop." See which other 2026 Belmont Stakes horses to back at SportsLine.

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How to make 2026 Belmont Stakes picks

Instead, Yu's top pick is a horse who should be "effective" regardless of the pace. She's also high on a massive double-digit longshot who "should sit a lovely trip." She's sharing which 2026 Belmont Stakes horses to back at SportsLine.

So who wins the 2026 Belmont Stakes? What double-digit longshot is a must-back, and how has Yu constructed her wagers? Visit SportsLine to see Yu's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the Santa Anita-based racing insider who has a long history of success in the Belmont Stakes, and find out.

2026 Belmont Stakes odds, post positions