2026 Belmont Stakes predictions, odds, field, location, track, time: Picks by proven horse racing expert

After fading down the stretch at the Kentucky Derby to finish second, Renegade looks for redemption when the starting gate opens in the 2026 Belmont Stakes at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., on Saturday. Early last month, Golden Tempo rallied from last place to win the Derby and send trainer Cherie DeVaux into the winner's circle, the first time a woman has been able to do it. Renegade is the 2-1 morning-line favorite in the 2026 Belmont Stakes odds.

Chief Wallabee (3-1), Golden Tempo (9-2), Commandment (6-1) and Emerging Market (6-1) round out the top five on the odds board among nine 2026 Belmont Stakes horses. Post time for the $2 million race is 7:04 p.m. ET. Before making any 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Gene Menez.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet. In 2024, Menez gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In last year's Kentucky Derby, he hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. Anyone who has followed his horse racing betting advice could be way up.

Now, Menez has handicapped the 2026 Belmont Stakes field and revealed his picks. Go here to see them.

Top 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Menez's surprising 2026 Belmont Stakes picks: Menez is fading Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo at 9-2. Prior to the Derby, Golden Tempo struggled to back-to-back third-place finishes at the 2026 Risen Star and the 2026 Louisiana Derby. Golden Tempo began his career in December. After taking first at the Msw at the New Orleans Fair Grounds, he followed that up with a win at the 2026 Lecomte in January. See who to back at SportsLine.

"I'm going to completely toss Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo, who is unlikely to get the sweet pace setup that greatly helped him win the Derby," Menez said. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Instead, Menez's top pick is a horse who "should sit a perfect trip." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who can "upset this field at a nice price." Menez is including these horses in his 2026 Belmont Stakes bets, and so should you. Menez is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2026, and which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who had a $1,045 payout at last year's Kentucky Derby.

2026 Belmont Stakes odds