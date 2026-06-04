2026 Belmont Stakes predictions, odds, field, location, track, time: Picks from proven horse racing expert

The 2026 Triple Crown season concludes on Saturday with the 2026 Belmont Stakes at 7:04 p.m. ET. The "Test of the Champion" will have some different flavors this year as Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, N.Y., will host it for the third year in a row while renovations conclude at Belmont Park. The Belmont Stakes is scheduled to return to its primary home next year. The smaller venue means a shorter race, with this year's race running at 1 1/4 miles instead of the traditional 1 1/2 miles. Claim your exclusive TwinSpires $400 signup offer here with promo code CBSSPORTS, which is higher than what's available to the general public:

None of the nine 2026 Belmont Stakes horses ran in both of this year's previous Triple Crown races. Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo returns to the track, however, after skipping the Preakness Stakes. He's 9-2 in the 2026 Belmont Stakes, behind only Renegade, the favorite at 2-1 odds, and Chief Wallabee at 3-1. Before making any 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, be sure to see the 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions and best bets from SportsLine's elite horse racing expert Gene Menez.

A former reporter and editor at Sports Illustrated, Menez covered an array of sports, including horse racing, for the magazine and its website for almost 14 years. Between 2010 and 2012, he served as SI's handicapper for the Triple Crown races and correctly predicted Super Saver to win the Kentucky Derby in 2010.

In 2015, while writing for Sports on Earth, Menez accurately gave out the Kentucky Derby superfecta (American Pharoah, Firing Line, Dortmund and Frosted), which paid $1,268.20 for $2. Then in 2017, he tweeted out his Kentucky Derby picks, including Always Dreaming to win, and hit the Pick 4, which paid almost $6,900 on a $1 bet. In 2024, Menez gave out 18-1 Mystik Dan as a live longshot in the Kentucky Derby. In last year's Kentucky Derby, he hammered the exacta and trifecta for a $1,045 payout. Anyone who has followed his horse racing betting advice could be way up.

Now, Menez has handicapped the 2026 Belmont Stakes field and revealed his picks. Go here to see them.

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Top 2026 Belmont Stakes predictions

One of Menez's surprising 2026 Belmont Stakes picks: Menez is fading Kentucky Derby winner Golden Tempo at 9-2. Golden Tempo was largely an afterthought entering the Kentucky Derby as a 30-1 longshot. He finished third in his two major prep races for the Derby, and his win at Churchill Downs wasn't overly convincing because Renegade and Ocelli stayed with him almost stride-for-stride late in the race. See who to back at SportsLine.

Menez is not expecting the pace setup to work in his favor as much this time around, and he's found several other horses with better value for his 2026 Belmont Stakes bets. See which other horses to back at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Belmont Stakes picks, bets

Instead, Menez's top pick is a horse who "should sit a perfect trip." He also is high on a double-digit longshot who can "upset this field at a nice price." Menez is including these horses in his 2026 Belmont Stakes bets, and so should you. Menez is sharing which horse it is, along with his entire projected 2026 Belmont Stakes leaderboard, over at SportsLine.

Which horse wins the Belmont Stakes 2026, and which longshot is a must-back? Check out the latest 2026 Belmont Stakes odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Menez's picks for the Belmont Stakes, all from the expert who had a $1,045 payout at last year's Kentucky Derby.

2026 Belmont Stakes odds